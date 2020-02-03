LONE TREE — Pekin High School wrestler Mason Juhl won all three of his matches to claim the SEI Superconference championship at 195 pounds during Saturday's conference meet.
Juhl (32-2) picked up pins in his first two matches, then defeated Mediapolis' Keegan Akers 11-4 in the championship match.
Bailey Frescoln (132), Cael Baker (145) and Cole Earnest (160) all finished third in their respective weight classes.
Frescoln won three of his four matches, the only defeat a pin against Wapello's Mitchell Moore in the semifinals. Baker also won three matches, with his only loss a 10-0 major decision to Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville's CJ Walrath in the semis. Earnest was pinned in the semifinals by Louisa-Muscatine's Hayden Cavelage, but won his three other matches.
The Panthers finished fifth in the team race with 108 points, well behind champion New London (195).
Van Buren County was 11th with 27 points, as Preston Buss was fourth at 170 to lead the Warriors.
Cardinal was 12th with 20 points, as Jacxon Behrle finished fourth at 138. He lost in the semifinals by technical fall, won his consolation semifinal with a 19-second pin, but then was pinned in the third-place match.
All three teams will compete in the Class 1A sectional meet Saturday in Mediapolis.
Cobras crown three at SICL meet
BELLE PLAINE — Mason Dye (126), Jack Clarahan (152) and Nate Schuster (160) combined to win all six of their matches on their with to South Iowa Cedar League titles.
Dye spent just 56 seconds on the match in posting two pins, while Clarahan claimed his title with a 3-1 win in the finals. Schuster picked up two pins on the day, spending just 1:39 on the mat.
Sigourney-Keota scored 146 points to finish fourth; Belle Plaine won the meet with 175 1/2.
The Cobras compete in the 1A sectional meet at Mediapolis on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 6 Van Buren County 63, Davis County 25
BLOOMFIELD — The sixth-ranked (Class 2A) Warriors rebounded from their upset against Wapello a night early to post a nonconference win over the Mustangs.
Taryn Scheuermann scored 17 points, had eight rebounds and four blocked shots in limited minutes for the Warriors (16-3), while Chloe Davidson and Madison Bartholomew scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Brett Lough and Phoebe Moore scored four points apiece for the Mustangs (8-7), who fell behind 20-3 after a quarter.
No. 10 West Burlington 65, Cardinal 25
ELDON — Alexia McClure scored nine points, and Kolbie Bass added eight as the Comets dropped a reschedule SEI Superconference South Division game to the 10th-ranked (Class 3A) Lady Falcons.
Syndey Marlow scored 17 points for the Lady Falcons, who won their sixth straight.