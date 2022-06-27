TIFFIN — With the postseason on the horizon, 13th-ranked (4A) Fairfield proved they can play and beat some of the top teams in the state over a 48-hour span at the Clear Creek-Amana Tournament.
Coty Engle tossed an impressive complete-game shutout against fifth-ranked (4A) Carlisle, allowing just five hits and two walks to the Wildcats while striking out six batters in a 6-0 win that gave the Trojans a chance to finish the two-day tournament with a perfect 4-0 record. Third-ranked (4A) Clear Creek-Amana, however, spoiled those plans shutting out Fairfield 7-0 in the final game on Saturday behind a six-inning complete-game shutout pitched by Ashley Webb.
Peyton McCabe led Fairfield on Saturday with three hits, connecting on a pair of doubles against Carlisle while driving in one run and scoring another. Hannah Simpson added a hit in each contest against the Wildcats and Clippers, drilling her team-leading eighth home run in the win over Carlisle.
The Trojans returned to Southeast Conference action on Monday, sweeping both ends of a doubleheader with Washington. After winning 5-1 in game one over the Demons, Fairfield rallied in the seventh with two outs as Danielle Breen scored on a wild pitch to snap a tie created by a two-run double off the bat of Jenna Norris, lifting the Trojans to an 8-7 win in game two.
No. 13 Fairfield is back on the diamond on Thursday at home to host Mount Pleasant in a Southeast Conference doubleheader. The Trojans (23-8, 11-4 Southeast) then head to Burlington to complete conference play while making up a game that was rained out last week before heading to the Ottumwa Classic on Saturday to face Solon and the hosting Bulldogs at Frank Huston Field, facing Ottumwa in the 11th and final game of the two-day tournament after taking on Solon at approximately 1:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
EBF 4, Chariton 3
EDDYVILLE — Braxton Malloy homered and drove in two runs for the Rockets, who maintained the South Central Conference lead keeping a two-game advantage over Davis County and Knoxville by holding the Chargers at Ron Welsch Field.
Jack Bunnell stepped up with a single and an RBI for EBF, helping the Rockets build a 4-1 lead. Ethan Davis singled and scored twice while picking up the win on the mound, pitching into the fifth allowing one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters.
EBF (16-11, 13-1 SCC) dropped both ends of doubleheaders to Bondurant-Farrar and Central DeWitt. After falling 5-0 and 4-1 to the Blue Jays on Friday, the Rockets lost 13-0 and 4-1 to the Sabers on Saturday at Ron Welsch Field.
EBF returned to South Central Conference action on Monday at Centerville, sweeping the Big Reds 2-1 and 7-1 to remain on pace to clinch their third straight SCC title on Thursday night at home against Davis County. The Rockets head to Oskaloosa for a non-conference contest on Tuesday.
Burlington 8-6, Fairfield 0-3
FAIRFIELD — Brad and Nate Woodburn each collected hits in both ends of a Southeast Conference doubleheader with Burlington, who picked up the sweep to strengthen their position atop the conference standings.
Fairfield (13-13, 9-7 Southeast) won the opening game in a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Washington behind a dominant performance on the mound by Connor Lyons, edging the Demons 4-3 in a tense opener. The Trojans led the second game in the fourth inning, 8-1, as the Courier went to press.
Hillcrest Academy 5, Pekin 4
KALONA — Seth Ours singled and drove in two runs as the Ravens snapped a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the sixth, clinching a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over the Panthers.
Pekin (7-12, 6-6 SEI north) edged Lone Tree on Monday, 4-2, behind a two-run double off the bat of Blake Juhl following a pair of errors that helped the Panthers snap a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fifth. Juhl scored on a two-out RBI single by Jackson Horras before Levi Coleman closed out the by forcing Mathew Hemsted to ground out with two on and two out in the seventh.
Pekin travels to Louisa-Muscatine on Tuesday.
Knoxville 5, Centerville 0
KNOXVILLE — Beau Leisure snapped Centerville's four-game winning streak by tossing a no-hitter for the Panthers, striking out 10 batters to keep Knoxville in the race for the South Central Conference title.
Centerville (8-16, 8-7 SCC) hosts Fairfield on Tuesday.
