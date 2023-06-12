FAIRFIELD — Not once, but twice on Saturday, the Fairfield softball team appeared to have come through in the clutch at the plate in the championship game of their home invitational.
Not once, but twice, the Chariton Chargers made the plays to keep the Trojans from claiming a thrilling title game on their home diamond. After throwing out the potential go-ahead run at the plate to end the sixth inning on Saturday, a diving catch in left field in the seventh inning denied Fairfield another chance to a potential game-winning rally allowing No. 14 (3A) Chariton to escape Jefferson County with a 4-3 win on Saturday in the title game of the seven-team tournament.
Both Fairfield (6-7) and Chariton (13-1) secured wins on Saturday over Central Lee after the three teams moved into the championship round-robin portion of the tournament with wins on Friday. Haddon Anderson connected on a pair of hits, drove in a run and scored three runs from the top of the Charger batting order in Chariton's 10-4 win over Central Lee while Olivia Hollander doubled, drove in four runs and scored twice on two hits for the Trojans in a 9-5 win over the Hawks.
Savannah Hollander connected on two hits for Fairfield in the championship game against Chariton, driving in two of the three runs in the contest for the Trojans. Mckenzie Snook countered for the victorious Chargers by going 3-3 at the plate with two runs driven in.
Fairfield rolled on Friday to an 11-0 win over New London in just five innings. Laney Norris allowed just two hits in the pitching circle and two walks while striking out two batters while Lilly Bergren went 3-3 at the plate, scoring three of Fairfield runs.
Van Buren County bounced back from a 13-0 loss on Friday to open the Fairfield Invitational, finishing fourth overall in the tournament with consolation round-robin wins over Mount Pleasant and New London. Sophia Jirak and Ashlynn Huff each drove in a pair of runs for VBC in the 7-3 win over Mount Pleasant at O.B. Nelson Park while Lexie Wiley added two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Warriors.
Ally Campbell finished off the tournament for Van Buren County tossing a two-hit, five-inning shutout that featured five strikesouts in a 10-0 win over New London. Huff added two doubles, driving in two runs and scoring once for the Warriors (12-4) while Ivy Davidson added a double, an RBI and scored two runs against the Tigers.
