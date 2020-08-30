DANVILLE — The Pekin volleyball team picked up the first two wins for first-year head coach Rusty Crabtree on Saturday, rallying back to earn a three-set win over Danville (19-21, 21-9, 15-10) before sweeping Highland (21-16, 21-12) at the Southeast Iowa Superconference pool-play tournament.
Erika Coleman had 10 assists and 12 digs to lead the Panthers. Allison Bainbridge had 13 kills, four blocks and matched Quinnlyn Baker with three ace serves.
Pekin (2-2) takes on Sigourney on Tuesday in the first of many scheduled meetings this school year between the Keokuk County rivals. The team with the best combined record in the athletic events for the year earns the traveling trophy established between the 'Backyard Brawl' rivals.
Moravia 25-25-25, Moulton-Udell 23-18-15
MORAVIA — Gracie Hoffman recorded 15 of Moravia's 26 kills while connecting on all 30 swings at the net, helping the Mohawks earn a Bluegrass Conference rivalry win in the debut match for first-year head coach Rachel Helmick.
Moravia (1-0) heads to Southeast Warren on Tuesday for a triangular with the Warhawks and Colfax-Mingo. Moulton-Udell (0-1) hosts Melcher-Dallas on Thursday.