THORNBURG — Trestin Sales and Sage Walker pinned their way to a championship as the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School wrestling team captured the Tri-County/English Valleys Invitational Saturday.
Sales won his title at 145 pounds, while Walker won his championship at 195. Tate Ricard (138) also won his weight class, picking up an injury default victory in the championship.
EBF scored 211 points to win the meet easily. The Rockets also received runner-up finishes from Caydn Hall (120), Hunter McFadden (152) and Alan Angle (160).
Van Buren County finished 11th with 41 points with Bruce Claman finished third at 113. Cardinal was 12th with 21 1/2 points, as Jacxon Behrle was fourth at 138.
Mustangs, Blue Demons compete at Central Decatur
LEON - The Davis County Mustangs and Albia wrestling teams spent the weekend competing at the Central Decatur's Dan Christensen Invitational on Saturday. Davis County finished fourth with 139 points, putting three wrestlers in each of the first three championship matches with Jayden Ball (113) joining Hill (182) as an individual champion for the Mustangs.
Albia, meanwhile, scored 106 points to finish eighth in the tournament standings. Anderson continued his perfect start to the season, improving to 9-0 on the way to winning the 106-pound championship with three first-period falls leading up to a 10-6 win over Davis County's Dawson Townsend in the second championship meeting between the two area grapplers so far this season.
"Coming off a really late night Thursday at the SCC Tournament, we were pretty conservative with who we took to this tournament and who we kept home," Albia head wrestling coach Dave Wenger said. "We really like going to Central Decatur because it allows us to see teams that we generally don't get to see throughout the season. It's always nice to see how you stack up against teams that aren't in your area, but it has become increasingly important to diversify your schedule now that the state tournament is seeded (common opponent is a seeding criteria).
"We wish that we could have fielded a full line-up for both Thursday and Friday, but it just wasn't in the best interest of our kids."
Heisel picks up victory
KNOXVILLE — Caleb Heisel won all three of his matches at 160 pounds to win his weight class at the Knoxville Invitational.
Heavyweight Aidan Pohren was second for the Trojans, who scored 82 points to finish sixth in a team race. Zach Westercamp (120) and Cohyn Roach (126) were third.
Centerville won the meet, scoring 161 1/2 points.
Panthers ninth at Oakland
OAKLAND — Mason Juhl finished second at 220 pounds to help Pekin finish ninth at the Riverside Invitational in western Iowa.
Pekin scored 64 1/2 points, well behind team champion Logan-Magnolia, which tallied 228 1/2.
Cael Baker was fourth at 152 for the Panthers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Davis County 62, Wayne 50
CORYDON — Hannah Schooley scored 18 points, and Briley Lough added 10 as the Mustangs snapped a three-game skid with a nonconference road win.
Sophia Young added six assists and two steals for the Mustangs (3-3), who built a seven-point lead after the opening quarter and extended every quarter after.