OTTUMWA — One of the most successful seasons in program history culminated with two prestigious individual awards for the Indian Hills women's soccer squad on Wednesday.
The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) announced sophomore Bailey Wiemann as the conference's Player of the Year. Warrior head coach Anthony Longo as the Co-Coach of the Year.
The Warriors, who were ranked as high as fifth in the nation during the regular season, capped its season with an 18-2 overall record behind the guidance of Longo and the scoring prowess of Wiemann. The Player of the Year honor is the third in program history for the Warriors while Longo collects his third Coach of the Year award.
Wiemann completed one of the most successful individual seasons and careers in Indian Hills history after guiding the team to the National Junior College Athletic Conference (NJCAA) Region XI Championship game each of the last two years. As a sophomore, Wiemann ranked second nationally with 65 total points and 25 goals while ranking third in the country with 15 assists.
In her final season in Ottumwa, Wiemann was named to the NJCAA All-Region First-Team for the second consecutive year and was a five-time ICCAC Athlete of the Week.
"Couldn't be prouder of Bailey earning Player of the Year," stated head coach Anthony Longo. "Bailey was consistently one of the top players on the field every game and a true catalyst for all the success we had this season. Both in and out of conference, Bailey put up fantastic numbers. In conference, leading in goals and tied for the assist lead, Bailey was dominant. More importantly, to end the year second in goals, assists, and overall points nationally shows how special of a player she is.
"As a program, Indian Hills has had some incredibly talented players come through. We have a good tradition of producing top-level forwards, and Bailey joins that special group. Bailey will stand out as one of the most elite players we have had at Indian Hills. It has been a pleasure coaching her and can't wait to see what she can do at the next level."
Wiemann climbed the record books in 2021 and finished her career second in program history in points (97) and goals (36), and fourth in assists (25). The Burlington native tallied 10 career games with multiple goals, including nine as a sophomore. Wiemann started all 36 contests in her career for the Warriors
The forward joins two other prolific scorers in Indian Hills history to earn Player of the Year honors. Emily Murphy was tapped with the top honor in 2019 and Laura Hallissey was the first in 2017.
Longo's sixth season at the helm of the Warriors added more notoriety to an already established program. After reaching the team's first-ever national tournament a season ago, Longo guided the Warriors to the most wins in program history with 18.
As a team, the Warriors led the nation with 117 goals, a new school record. Longo's prominent defense also set a new program mark by allowing just 16 goals on the year as the team posted 12 shutouts overall, the second-most in the nation.
Longo previously earned ICCAC Coach of the Year honors in 2019 and 2017 and has led the Warriors to each of its six best seasons in program history. The 2021 Co-Coach of the Year honor is shared with Iowa Western Community College's head coach Adam Sanchez.
"It's always very humbling to be acknowledged by other coaches," Longo noted. "The ICCAC is a top-level conference in junior college, and to receive any type of award is special. Adam has been one of the top coaches at the junior college level while at Iowa Western, and to split this award with him is truly an honor."