OTTUMWA – Having 15 perfect games is impressive enough.
Jean Billingsley, however, was in for a bit of a surprise on Saturday night. During the induction of her son, Jon 'Pip' Menuis, into the Ottumwa Area USBC bowling hall-of-fame, Billingsley found out her son had actually rolled a few more 300 games.
"I had no idea the total was up to 20," said Billingsley. "I'm pretty proud of him."
Menuis joined Duane 'Duey' Wilbanks, Margaret 'Peggy' Moore and Deanna Barnett Bell as the latest class of hall-of-fame inductees honored as part of the 2022 Ottumwa Area USBC awards banquet. Wilbanks, Ian Bresch, Del Manary and Robert Guiter were also honored as the 2021-22 Men Bowlers of the Year while Cybil Lennie, Jill Denniston, Kim Ardueser and Sue Maher were honored as the Women Bowlers of the Year.
"I didn't think I was quite ready to be honored as a hall-of-fame inductee, but to receive both honors on the same night was pretty nice," Wilbanks said. "Over the last 10 years, I feel like I've gotten a lot better. Maybe I've a lot of the young stuff out of the way and I've gotten a little more seasoned. I think I've got a little bit of a better understanding of the game."
Wilbanks, who started bowling as a young child at Champion Bowl back in 1978, owns four 300 games including one rolled during state tournament play along with an 800 series, a 299 game and two games of 290. Wilbanks has has a high average of 224 and has bowled in 12 national tournaments, multiple city tournaments and was part of a city tournament team championship.
Besides having his own success on the lanes, Wilbanks has made sure to pass down the joy of bowling to the next generation of bowlers. Besides making sure his own kids bowling in state and city tournaments each year, Wilbanks has worked with junior/senior youth bowlers buying bowling balls and shoes for kids to participate in the sport.
"My parents bowled. That's how I got started," Wilbanks said. "I've been able to bowl with several members of my family and several friends over the years. It's all one big family."
Kayla Deutschle and Kristi Hale feel the same way. The daughters of Bell were on hand for the posthumous hall-of-fame induction of their mother, who purchased Spare Time Bowling Alley in 1995, starting youth leagues on Thursday and Saturdays in 1996.
"We both bowled on that youth league," Deutschle said. "There were a lot of kids that still bowl today.
"We lived at that bowling alley. There are several people here that were like brothers to us," Hale added. "Terry LaRue was like my bowling alley grandpa. Duey was like my bowling alley dad. They took us all in like we were their own and made us part of their family."
Blaine Caldwell, who was inducted into the Ottumwa USBC hall-of-fame last year, talked about the impact of the bowling alley opened by Bell in the old Hy-Vee building on Albia Road.
"If they didn't open that bowling alley, I may have never started bowling," Caldwell said.
"We all got started out there as little one," Hale added.
Moore, like many current hall-of-famers, is still an active bowler 35 years after first taking up the sport. Besides posting a high game of 235 and high series of 500 with an average of 167, Moore has also served in several administrative roles including four years as treasurer and two years as president for the Alley Cats league.
"I'm humbled and grateful to receive such an honor," Moore said. "I feel like I'm walking on a path with some great people. When I started bowling in 1985, I gained more than just family. I gained a bowling family."
Menuis packed an impressive hall-of-fame resume into a short amount of time. In just eight years, Menuis bowled in multiple state and city tournaments reaching a high average of 225 including his 20 games of 300, seven more games of 299 and three more games of 298.
Overall, Menuis bowled a 290 or better 32 times. On 30 occasions, Menuis bowled at least 11 consecutive strikes in a game and accomplished an 800 series 10 times.
"He would always call when he bowled a 300 to let me know," Billingsley recalled. "I actually got to see him bowl a 300 in Nebraska at Sun Valley in Lincoln. He bowls left-handed, but I don't think there's much of a secret to it. He just got up there and threw it and they would always fall."
Menuis was in Waterloo on Saturday still rehabilitating from an injury suffered during an auto racing accident in Oskaloosa in 2014. Billingsley brought the award, and the news of the hall-of-fame induction, to her son.
"He always gets that ornery smirk on his face," Billingsley said with a smile. "He's going to be really honored."
