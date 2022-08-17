BLOOMFIELD — It's not the first time the Cardinal volleyball team traveled to Bloomfield for a preseason scrimmage.
This time, however, it felt a little bit different. The Comets were heading to Davis County to step on the same court with the Mustangs, and Albia, for the first time as a fellow member of the South Central Conference.
"It means more. When we walked in, we wanted to leave a good impression of ourselves since we're the newbees coming into the conference," Cardinal junior Emma Becker said. "We started out a little nervous. This is the first time people had watched us, but I think we woke up and got it going.
"I think it went pretty good. Albia and Davis County are really good teams with some really powerful hitters, but we got some blocks that were really encouraging to see. It was a good experience."
It will be a season of new experiences for all Cardinal athletes as the Comets transition from the Southeast Iowa Superconference facing teams in the south division like West Burlington, New London and Holy Trinity among others. Facing Albia and Davis County at the Mutchler Community Center on Tuesday during a five-team preseason scrimmage gave Cardinal players, and two of their new conference rivals, a chance to dip their toe in the South Central Conference water before officially opening the regular season hosting the school's first SCC competition on Aug. 30 against Clarke.
"We did talk about the fact that these are just scrimmages at the end of the day, but we wanted to come in here looking good," Becker said. "I'm pretty excited about this season. We've gone into games in previous seasons against West Burlington or Burlington-Notre Dame and we've lost to them for several years. We've got a fresh start with all these teams. That's a good thing going into a new conference. This season, seeing how we might do going up against all these new teams, I think we're all pretty excited."
How about the teams that will facing Cardinal for the first time as a conference rival? Addison Halstead, Albia's top hitter on the volleyball court and ace pitcher on the softball diamond, has limited experience in facing the Comets most notably this past summer having earned a win in the pitching circle in a 9-8 slugfest on June 3.
"I recognized some of the girls from softball, but we've never played Cardinal in volleyball at all," Halstead said. "We were just trying to get a feel for them, but also trying to prove to them that we're going to be a big contender for the conference title.
"It'll be a lot of fun having Cardinal in the conference. I know there's a lot of conferences that are bigger than ours. I think it's nice to add a team to our conference and I'm sure it will be nice for them to get to face some good teams as well."
Bigger? Maybe in terms of the number of teams. Cardinal is leaving a conference that had to split teams into north and south divisions?
For quality of competition, however, the SCC will certainly test the abilities of any team that joins in. Davis County senior Sophia Young can attest to that having parlayed conference titles in both track and softball into state tournament trips having competed in the Class 2A girls 4x400 relay in May for the Mustangs before earning the school's first trip to the state softball tournament this past July clinched with a one-run win in the regional finals over Cardinal's former SEISC south rival West Burlington-Notre Dame.
"In softball, it definitely helped us get to state with the battles we had to win in conference games throughout the summer," Young said. "Every team in every sport is capable of winning on any given night. You can't go in expecting to win a match on your bare heels. You have to be on your toes and prepared to do your best.
"For us, we've set our expectations high this year," Davis County senior Kayla Joos added. "We're striving to get there every day."
Where Cardinal fits into the SCC race in each sport on both the girls and boys side, however, is almost secondary for the Wapello County school. Moving to SCC gives Comet athletes and fans a chance to compete somewhat closer to home and develop a new sense of comradery that is well established among the seven schools (Albia, Centerville, Chariton, Clarke, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Knoxville) that have been part of the conference for several years.
"What I truly love about our conference is that we have great sportsmanship throughout," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "Our girls and the Albia girls are good friends. We really appreciate the EBF girls. Same thing with the girls from Centerville. We get along with everyone. I'm really looking forward to Cardinal getting to be a part of that."
