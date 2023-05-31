CEDAR FALLS — Viola Welsh knew she wouldn't be alone out there on the course for her final round of golf as a Fairfield Trojan.
Still, Welsh couldn't wait for the arrival of her teammates to the Pheasant Ridge Golf Course last Friday. After posting a first-round of 90, the Fairfield senior went out for a fun final day of the Class 3A Girls State Golf Tournament.
"I loved having them watch me. It was even better than having my family watching me," Welsh said. "It's always been us six seniors that have been playing together for the past three years. We know each other well. We're a good group."
With Myah Twohill, Kate Pettit, Sara Kretz, Maggie and Macy Rayburn cheering her on, Welsh improved on her first-round score in her first and only trip to the state golf tournament. After firing a 43 on the back nine on Friday at Pheasant Ridge, Welsh birdied the first hole to open her final nine holes ultimately finishing with a 42 and a round of 85, ultimately placing 22nd overall in the field of 70 golfers with a two-round total of 175.
"I think it made me more relaxed having them here," Welsh said of her Fairfield teammates being with her during her final round at state. "My swing felt more fluid. I think that comes back to being more relaxed."
Joe Kruzich, in his final season as Fairfield head girls golf coach, talked about the differences in the two rounds for Welsh. After a tough finish to the first round that resulted in a 49 on the back nine on Thursday, Welsh was able to produce a more consistent round much closer to the type of scores that lifted the Fairfield senior to state.
"We just kind of cleaned up a few things on the back nine. She hit a bit of a bumpy stretch on Thursday that cost her a few extra strokes," Kruzich said of Welsh. "She went out and shot a 43 on the back nine (on Friday), so already she made a six-stroke improvement. I'm very proud of the way she rebounded and finished up her career.
"She hit the ball as well as I've seen her. Her drives were great all day."
Welsh never posted more than a six on any hole during her final round at state, including three straight pars early in the round on the back nine. Welsh shot even par over the first three holes on the front side of the course including her opening birdie while adding a second par on the seventh hole set up by a stellar drive deep down the middle of the fairway after resetting the tee twice.
"Sometimes, you just tee it in the wrong spot and you start get in your head," Welsh said. "You don't want to think that you're going to hit it in the wrong spot. Sometimes, it's good to reset everything. When you golf, you need to keep yourself in the right kind of mindset."
Welsh was greeted by her Fairfield teammates after completing her final hole of the season settling for bogey on the ninth hole. It wasn't only the final hole for Welsh but the final hole that Kruzich would coach at Fairfield ending his tenure as Trojan head girls golf coach helping guide one of his top pupils to state this spring.
"I just tried to stay in the moment. I knew this would be the last day and you really can't complain when you to go out coaching at the state tournament," Kruzich said. "It's kind of like going out on Cloud Nine when you get to go out coaching a senior that really deserved to be here. I just tried to enjoy every shot. The last thing I told her was to get it close and finish up on a high note."
"It's kind of just hitting me. It's definitely bittersweet," Welsh added.
Gilbert proved to be the top girls golf team in Class 3A, winning the championship with a two-round total of 653 topping Dubuque Wahlert Catholic by 19 strokes. Eden Lohrbach also won the individual state title for Gilbert as the only golfer to finish under par for the two rounds finishing with a one-under-par total of 143.
