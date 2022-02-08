OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills Athletics Department has announced the hiring of Ottumwa native Michael Wetrich as its new head golf coach. Wetrich's tenure began with the Warriors on Feb. 7.
"Michael brings a solid foundation to our historic men's golf program," Indian Hills Athletic Director Brett Monaghan said. "Adding Michael's skill set, his experience, and knowledge of the game, along with his ties to a strong golf community will be valuable assets to continuing the legacy of Indian Hills golf. We look forward to the continued success of our teams both on the course and in the classroom."
Wetrich joins the Indian Hills department after most recently serving as the Director of Golf Operations of The Club in Ottumwa. Wetrich managed day-to-day operations and the organization's communication plan while actively recruiting golfers and building the newly established Junior Golf Program.
Wetrich has also served as the Assistant Golf Professional at the Butte des Morts Country Club in Appleton, Wisconsin.
"I'm really excited to join the Indian Hills men's golf program," Wetrich stated. "The program has a rich history of success, and I look forward to continuing this legacy with our current and future teams.
"Being an Ottumwa native, I've had the opportunity to watch the growth of Indian Hills and the support from the community. I look forward to continuing to strengthen this relationship."
Wetrich brings a wealth of competitive playing experience to Indian Hills. After competing for the Ottumwa Bulldogs, Wetrich played collegiate golf at the University of Northern Iowa where he was selected as the team captain.
"As a former competitive golfer, I look forward to returning to competition and contending for a National Championship as a coach," Wetrich said.
Wetrich has received licenses for the Wisconsin State Golf Association Rules and Regulations, the PGA of America Players Test and Rules Exam, Series 7, Series 66, Life and Health Financial Securities.
The Warriors, who are ranked sixth in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men's Golf rankings following a strong fall season, return to action Mar. 14-15 at the TankLogix/Ranchland Hills Invite in Midland, Texas.