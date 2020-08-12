OTTUMWA — Susie Wilson went wire-to-wire on Tuesday during the final round of the Cedar Creek Ladies league tournament, building on a lead built on the front nine one week earlier.
Wilson, the leader by six shots entering play on the back nine Tuesday, finished first in the championship flight beating Janice Zeller and Luann Swanson by nine shots. Zeller, who won the Greater Ottumwa City Championship senior ladies’ championship on Sunday at Fox Run, won a card-off with Swanson to officially finish second in the flight.
Ann Allison edged Marilyn Stempel by three shots to finish with the top 18-hole score in the first flight of the league tournament. Judy Messerschmitt finished in third place in the flight, winning a card-off with Sally George, who along with Stempel and Vicki Johnson shared the top score of the flight on the front nine with all 10 golfers in the flight separated by just three shots entering play on the back nine.
Lora York finished first in the second flight of the league tournament, beating Janet Vinyard by seven strokes on the back nine after the two entered Tuesday tied for second in the flight. Joyce Witzenburg, who led the flight by a single stroke after front nine play, finished third overall.
Deb Carlson also rallied to edge Janey Huston by one on Tuesday to win the third flight after trailing Huston by one after play on the front nine the previous week. Amy Budan finished in third place, just two shots behind Carlson.