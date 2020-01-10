Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow showers as the wind picks up overnight. Low 19F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow showers as the wind picks up overnight. Low 19F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.