The first big weekend of inclement weather of the winter forced the postponements and cancellations of several events for both Friday and today. Below is a list of known events that have been pushed back, with makeup dates if available:
Friday’s events
• Ottumwa at Des Moines East girls and boys basketball. Rescheduled for Jan. 16.
• Washington at Fairfield girls basketball. Rescheduled for Jan. 28.
• Fairfield at Washington boys basketball. Rescheduled for Jan. 28.
• Pekin at Wapello girls and boys basketball. No reschedule date announced.
• New London at Cardinal girls and boys basketball. Rescheduled for Jan. 27.
• Albia at Knoxville girls and boys basketball. Rescheduled for Jan. 30.
• EBF at Centerville girls and boys basketball. Rescheduled for Jan. 27.
• Davis County at Chariton girls and boys basketball. No reschedule date announced.
• Sigourney at Colfax-Mingo girls and boys basketball. Rescheduled for Jan. 27.
• Van Buren County at WACO girls and boys basketball. Rescheduled for Jan. 20. The Van Buren boys snapped a six-game losing streak on Thursday night, winning 66-49 over Columbus improving to 3-7 overall this season.
Saturday’s events
• Ottumwa Invitational wrestling has been canceled.
• Fairfield bowling quadrangular has been postponed. No reschedule date announced.
• Fairfield at Pekin boys basketball. Rescheduled for Feb. 10 as part of a girl/boy doubleheader.
• Fort Madison at Albia girls and boys basketball has been postponed. Rescheduled for Feb. 13.
• Pekin wrestling at PCM Invitational has been postponed. No reschedule date available.
• Pekin at Alburnett girls basketball has been postponed. No reschedule date available.
• EBF wrestling at Benton Invitation has been canceled.
• Van Buren County wrestling invitational has been canceled.
• Davis County at Central Decatur girls and boys basketball has been postponed. No reschedule date available.
• IHCC’s scheduled youth softball camp has been postponed. A make-up date will be scheduled.