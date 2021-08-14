OTTUMWA – Cooper Jesperson drove in five runs, including a game-clinching bases-clearing double in the fourth inning, while tossing a no-hitter for Eau Claire, Wisconsin in a 13-0 five-inning win over Greater Keene, New Hampshire to open the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series on Saturday afternoon on Bookin Memorial Field at the Greater Ottumwa Park Babe Ruth baseball complex.
Bryant, Arkansas joined Eau Claire as an opening-day winner on Saturday, holding off Tri-Valley, California, for a 2-1 win on Johnson Field. Avery Heidelberg picked up the win on the mound, allowing just one run over six innings while scoring in the second inning on a two-out RBI hit by Eli Berry.
Elijah Keith drove in John Thomas Allen in the fifth winning with a seeing-eye single to give Bryant a 2-0 lead. Keith came on after Heidelberg allowed the first two Tri-Valley batters to reach base in the seventh, working out of a bases-loaded jam striking out Dane Wallace with the tying run in scoring position to clinch the win for the champions of the southwest region.