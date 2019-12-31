Hawkeyes secure first Big Ten win

Kathleen Doyle scores on a putback in front of teammate Monika Czinano while being surrounded by the defense of the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday during a Big Ten Conference women's basketball win for the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

 Scott Jackson/The Courier

IOWA CITY - The Iowa women's basketball team closed out the decade with a record-setting performance.

Kathleen Doyle scored a career-high 33 points, pacing the Hawkeyes to the most points scored in a single game as a team. Iowa secured the first Big Ten Conference win of the season, rolling past Illinois 108-72 on New Year's Eve at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa improved to 10-3 on the season, bouncing back from a conference-opening loss at Nebraska on Saturday. After shooting just 37 percent from the field against the Cornhuskers, the Hawkeyes shot 65 percent against the Fighting Illini dishing out 34 assists on 39 made field goals.

"There is no perfection in basketball, but we really clicked on offense," Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. "We did not click at Nebraska and I was proud that we were able to bounce back and focus on Illinois and play like it was the Big Ten Championship game."

Iowa (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) head to Northwestern on Sunday at 1 p.m.

— Scott Jackson can be reached at sjackson@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter@CourierScott.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you