IOWA CITY - The Iowa women's basketball team closed out the decade with a record-setting performance.
Kathleen Doyle scored a career-high 33 points, pacing the Hawkeyes to the most points scored in a single game as a team. Iowa secured the first Big Ten Conference win of the season, rolling past Illinois 108-72 on New Year's Eve at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa improved to 10-3 on the season, bouncing back from a conference-opening loss at Nebraska on Saturday. After shooting just 37 percent from the field against the Cornhuskers, the Hawkeyes shot 65 percent against the Fighting Illini dishing out 34 assists on 39 made field goals.
"There is no perfection in basketball, but we really clicked on offense," Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. "We did not click at Nebraska and I was proud that we were able to bounce back and focus on Illinois and play like it was the Big Ten Championship game."
Iowa (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) head to Northwestern on Sunday at 1 p.m.