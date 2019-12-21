IOWA CITY - Makenzie Meyer scored 24 points to lead all scorers as the Iowa women's basketball team overcame a hot shooting start by the Drake Bulldogs, pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 79-67 win in what was almost an NCAA Tournament rematch Saturday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Sara Rhine led the visiting Bulldogs with 17 points in the first game in Iowa City since falling in overtime to Missouri in the first round of last year's NCAA Tournament, preventing Drake from matching up with the Hawkeyes in the second round last March. Becca Hittner added 16, including a trio of 3-point makes right at the start of the contest as Drake shot 58 percent from the field in the opening quarter, building a 17-14 lead.
Drake cooled off in both the second and fourth quarters, shooting below 40 percent from the field after shooting over 50 percent in both the first and third periods. Iowa, meanwhile, heated up in both the second and fourth hitting 10 of 15 shots to close the first half on an 11-0 run, opening a 37-25 halftime lead before finishing the game making eight of 14 field goal attempts in the closing 10 minutes.
Kathleen Doyle record a double-double, scoring 19 points for Iowa while dishing out 10 assists. Monika Czinano, the national leader in field goal percentage entering the game, scored 17 points hitting 8-10 from the field including the first five points of the second quarter to give Iowa the lead for the first time.
Iowa (9-2) tips off Big Ten Conference play at Nebraska on Saturday, Jan. 28. Drake (7-4) heads to Northern Illinois in the final Missouri Valley Conference tune-up for the Bulldogs on Sunday, Jan. 29.