OSKALOOSA — Like Grand View, the Pride of Clarke had proven they could win at Penn Gymnasium earlier this season.
Like Grand View, the Pride of Clarke couldn't duplicate that feat in the postseason against the William Penn women's basketball team. Katie Ylitalo matched junior teammate Haley Mullinnix with a game-high 15 points in her final home game for the Statesmen, helping No. 19 William Penn advance to the Heart of America Athletic Conference title game with a 77-61 win over No. 20 Clarke on Friday night.
"It feels really good to have so many fans come out to support you and go out with a win in front of them," Ylitalo said. "It's a lot of fun. The men's program has always been great, but over the past few seasons we've done a good job also being near the top of the conference."
Clarke (25-7) ended a five-game winning streak for William Penn when the two teams met during the regular season in Oskaloosa back on Jan. 30. Makenna Haase had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 69-66 overtime victory as the Pride scored the first seven points of the extra session, then held on as a potential game-tying 3-pointer by Olivia Usher missed the mark as time expired.
There was no such drama in the postseason rematch. Clarke opening the game shooting 3-17 from the field as the Statesmen edged in front, 10-8, after one quarter and built the lead to eight early in the second period.
"I challenged our players a lot, especially our post players, to step up and defend (Haase)," William Penn head women's basketball coach Steve Williamson said. "She's abused us this year. She's a great player, but we had to do a better job.
"I challenged our guards over the last couple of days to find their shooters, which we didn't do right away. I got on them about that at halftime. We did a great job after that."
Clarke got within 33-27 by halftime before Brenda Pennington scored her first five points of the game to open the second half. Pennington, who like Ylitalo played her final home game for William Penn on Friday, followed up a 28-point effort against Grand View two nights earlier with a productive all-around night that included 10 points, a game-high seven assists and a team-leading six rebounds.
"It's something that a lot of people don't think about, but we had seven seniors that walked off this floor as winners," Williamson said. "That's something they'll always remember."
Haase and Emma Kelchen both scored 13 points in the loss for Clarke. William Penn (25-6) will head to Fayette, Missouri on Monday night to face Central Methodist for the Heart of America Athletic Conference tournament title. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.
"They're extremely athletic. They have a lot of Division I and II transfers. They have the best player in the league in Mercedes Jefflo, who transferred after making the All-Pac 12 freshman team at the University of California. She's a 6-1 point guard, which you don't see very often at this level.
"They're good, but we know what we have to do to beat them. They remind me a lot of our men's team. Maybe I can schedule a scrimmage with (William Penn head men's basketball coach) John (Henry) this weekend."