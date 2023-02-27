IOWA CITY – Caitlin Clark was dancing by herself on Saturday afternoon on the gray platform behind the basket inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena after watching Payton Sandfort complete an epic last-minute rally for the Iowa men's basketball team against Michigan State.
Almost 26 hours later, Clark had some company as she stormed back onto the same stage Sunday afternoon. This time, Clark was celebrating a memorable shot of her own sinking a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that set off another wild Hawkeye hoops celebration as the sixth-ranked Iowa women knocked off second-ranked Indiana, 86-85, in a classic Big Ten battle of national championship contenders.
"We go to a lot of the men's games and that was probably one of the most unreal basketball games I've ever witnessed and not been a part of," said Clark, referencing the 112-106 overtime win for the Hawkeye men in which Iowa overcame a 95-84 deficit with 55 seconds left in regulation. "We're lucky to have a men's team that supports us the way they do. I think it speaks to the whole community. I ran around the baseline just like I did after I made my shot. That was amazing."
After being part of a wild celebration on Saturday following the comeback by the Iowa men, Clark set off another wild eruption from a sold-out crowd catching an inbounds pass from Kate Martin coming off screen set by senior teammate Monika Czinano with 1.5 seconds left. Off one leg, Clark rattled home a 3-pointer just over the outstretch hand of Indian junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil, stunning the Big Ten regular season champions.
“I don’t know if she (Moore-McNeil) got her foot tangled or if she fell on her own,” Indian head women's basketball coach Teri Moren said. “I think would have been different if she would have been able to stay on her feet.”
Clark gave credit to Czinano, who scored 11 points in her final regular-season home game of her five-year Hawkeye career. Czinano had broken ties at 81-81 with a hoop inside over Mackenzie Holmes with 1:26 left and a pair of free throws with 48.7 seconds left to snap an 83-83 tie.
Holmes, however, answered each time scoring inside with just a minute remaining before drawing a foul following a miss by Czinano and sinking two tiebreaking free throws to give the Hoosiers an 85-83 lead. After asking for a review that gave Iowa nearly a full extra second for their final possession, Iowa initially looked at getting McKenna Warnock a look for a potential game-tying lay-up.
"If you can go to overtime on your home court, you've got a good chance to win," Clark said. "Monika just set a great screen. I came off it and was probably more open than I should have been. There wasn't much time to find the rim, but I turned and got it off. I was just hoping for the best. It kind of spun around and it went in.
"We've worked on that play in practice and I can remember not setting a great screen and Caitlin not getting a great shot," Czinano added. "I told her during the huddle to really wait for it. Let me come get there. It just kind of worked out perfectly."
Clark narrowly missed out on her 10th triple-double of her college career, finishing with a game-high 34 points while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out nine assists. Kate Martin added 19 points for the Hawkeyes, who clinched the second seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament behind Indiana. Iowa (23-6) will face either Wisconsin or Purdue on Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis in the tournament quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m.
"You have to flip a switch when tournament time comes. The regular season doesn't really matter any more," said Czinano, a native of Watertown, Minnesota. "It's really special to be heading back to my home state. It's going to be a competitive, grueling three-day stretch. It's about getting mentally prepared. At this point of the season, everybody knows your play calls. Everyone knows you by name. It's truly just a grind, but there's so much fun and so much joy there as well.
"We've been the (Big Ten) championship game and lost. We've been the championship and won. We've had to do a four-game stretch and a three-game stretch. We just have so much experience in that situation. I'm really excited to go up there."
Indiana (26-2) remained ranked second in the nation behind unbeaten defending national champion South Carolina in Monday's release of the Associated Press national rankings. The Hoosiers showcased a balanced, poised attack on Sunday with four players reaching double figures in scoring led by a 21-point effort from Holmes as well as 18 points apiece from Moore-McNeil, Sydney Parrish and 16 points from Grace Berger.
"You really have to pick your poison with Indiana," Clark said. "It's amazing at the end of the game to look up at the scoreboard and see that type of balance."
The Hoosiers open the Big Ten Tournament on Friday in the first of the four quarterfinal contests. Indiana will face either Michigan State or Nebraska at 11 a.m.
