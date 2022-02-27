IOWA CITY — The first sellout in 34 years was cause enough for celebration Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
That was nice, as was the honoring of seniors Tomi Taiwo and Logan Cook after the final game of the regular season for the 21st-ranked Iowa women's basketball team. Good reasons to celebrate for sure.
There was one celebration, however, that every Hawkeye player and all 15,000-plus fans truly wanted to enjoy. That celebration started early and continued well after the final buzzer sounded on a 104-80 win over sixth-ranked Michigan as the Iowa women hoisted the Big Ten championship trophy that one of the team's playing in Sunday's game was guaranteed of winning at least a share of.
In the end, that team was Iowa spoiling the hopes of an outright title for the visiting Wolverines thanks to another incredible performance by sophomore Caitlin Clark and some big plays from many of her teammates. The Hawkeyes (20-7) battled through COVID pauses and rescheduled games to get all 18 scheduled Big Ten games in this year, winning the final four games over the span of eight days including a 24-point win that left Iowa tied with No. 17 Ohio State atop the conference standings with identical 14-4 records.
"This is so much more fun than in 2008, which is the last time we won it (the Big Ten title)," Iowa head women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder said in her postgame comments to the first sold-out crowd for the program since 1988. "That year, we won the title on the road. We didn't have any of you (the fans) there with us. This Big Ten championship belongs to these women, but it also belongs to you (the fans). You fans are the best fans in America.
"I'm so thankful for all of you. You guys are amazing. We are so honored to share this with all of you."
Iowa's road to a share of the Big Ten title included three wins over teams ranked in the top 10 with a two-game, three-day home-and-home sweep of Indiana last Saturday and Monday followed by a tough road win at Rutgers on Thursday, setting up the showdown with sixth-ranked Michigan on Sunday. Clark, who scored 46 points three weeks earlier in a 98-90 road loss to the Wolverines, poured in 38 points while adding 11 assists sinking eight amazing 3-pointers throughout the first three quarters.
Clark completed her 23rd career double-double in the fourth quarter, finding McKenna Warnock for a breakaway lay-up after collecting her sixth rebound on the defensive end. After finding Kate Martin for a corner 3-pointer that put Iowa over the century mark in points for the third time this season, all in Big Ten games, it appeared Clark was being taken out to a rousing ovation for the final time in the regular season.
Instead, Clark returned less than a minute later, drawing a foul and sinking two free throws for her 37th and 38th points. With Iowa up 102-79, Clark again checked out and joined her teammates on the bench in celebration of the program's first regular-season conference title in 14 years.
"It was just so much fun. I don't think we could have scripted it any better," Clark said. "This is when you want to play your best basketball and we're playing our best basketball.
"I've played a lot of basketball games in my life and this was the most fun."
It didn't quite start out that fun as Michigan hit seven of their first 11 shots from the field, jumping out to a 13-4 lead before Clark sank her first 3-pointer just inside the half-court Hawkeye logo. The Wolverines kept right on scoring, shooting over 56 percent from the field in the first quarter building a 23-12 lead just over eight minutes into the game.
Iowa, however, started to fire back. Kate Martin and Gabby Marshall both sank 3-pointers in the final 65 seconds of the first quarter while Clark collected a steal and a lay-up, cutting Michigan's lead to 25-20.
“I think some of our shot selection led to transition for them,” Michigan head women's basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “They were able to get some fast-break points, and that really ignited them and got them going. Their confidence got going a little bit.”
That confidence only grew in the second quarter as the Hawkeyes scorched the nets, sinking 13 of 18 field goals including shots inside by Monika Czinano and seven key points scored off the bench by Kylie Feuerbach including a cutback with 5:52 left in the half that gave Iowa its first lead. Clark snapped the final tie of the game from the foul line with 3:36 left before finding Addison O'Grady off Feuerbach's fourth rebound, extending a sudden 8-0 run that put Iowa ahead 42-34 late in the half.
Laila Phelia snapped an 0-7 shooting drought for the Wolverines, scoring a jumper that pulled Michigan within 42-36. Clark answered with consecutive 3-pointers, including an off-balance shot just a few feet over midcourt, that put Iowa up 48-36.
“Iowa played unbelievable,” Barnes Arico said. “They made 16 threes. It’s hard to counter that."
Clark continued to either sink deep shots or set up teammates for quality looks. Consecutive 3-pointers by Clark highlighted a 12-2 close to the third quarter, lifting Iowa to a 76-57 lead, before an 11-2 start to the fourth featuring five straight points from Czinano and a pair of 3-pointers from Marshall and McKenna Warnock opened an 87-61 lead over the Wolverines.
Czinano finished with 19 points in the win for Iowa while Marshall scored 14 points. Naz Hillmon paced Michigan with an 18-point, 15-rebound double-double as four different Wolverines scored in double figures on Sunday.
Both Iowa and Michigan (22-5, 13-4 Big Ten) are headed to Indianapolis for the Big Ten tournament, which begins on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both the Hawkeyes and Wolverines earned double-byes into the tournament quarterfinals, meaning both teams will next play on Friday night.
Iowa will face either Minnesota or Northwestern in the third quarterfinal on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Michigan will follow in the fourth quarterfinal facing either Nebraska, Wisconsin or Illinois.
Should the two teams win on Friday, Iowa and Michigan will face off in Saturday's tournament semifinal. The Hawkeyes, seeded second in the tournament, could earn a huge reward with a deep run in Indianapolis.
"Let's hope we do well next week in the tournament," Bluder told the 15,056 fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. "So we can host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament the following week."