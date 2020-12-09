IOWA CITY — Once upon a time, Ashley Joens and Caitlin Clark were the best two high school basketball players in the state of Iowa.
On Wednesday, Joens and Clark proved to be the best two players on the court in the annual women's college basketball meeting between Iowa State and Iowa.
Joens returned to Iowa City for the second time as an Iowa State Cyclone. The former Iowa City High Little Hawk spent most of the night doing her part to beat the Hawkeye women, scoring a game-high 35 points including 22 in the first half.
In the end, it was the freshman from West Des Moines Dowling that would finish as the hero in her first Cy-Hawk encounter. Clark finished with 34 points, including a game-deciding 3-point jumper with 23.9 seconds left to lift Iowa past Iowa State in an 82-80 thriller at Carver Hawkeye Arena.
"I didn't shoot very well last game, so I was in gym every single game. Even after our last game (Saturday's win over Wisconsin), I was back here shooting," Clark said. "We were just running our normal offense. We didn't really get anything to break down, so I just called for a ball screen and hit a step back 3, which was kind of open all game.
"They were kind of rejecting it and not letting me use the ball screen. I made the right play and I'm happy that shot went in."
Iowa State (2-3) had a chance to extend the game with the final possession. After using two timeouts, the Cyclones finally got the ball into the hands of Joens with time running out. The junior's desperation underhand hook was short as the Hawkeyes stormed the court to celebrate after rallying from a 17-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to earn a fifth straight win over Iowa State
"Give Iowa credit. They played great," Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly said. "Iowa started making some shots, got to a few loose balls. We were just not very efficient in the fourth quarter. Iowa defended better, but we had some shots I'd take again."
"It was a tough shot. She (Clark) hit a lot of big shots during the game. That's a big time shot by a big time player."
For most of the night, the shot making of the Cyclones seemed as though it would be the deciding factor in the 2020 Cy-Hawk women's basketball showdown. Iowa State shot over 55 percent from the field in the first quarter, hitting 10 of 18 shots including five makes from 3-point range while putting 26 points on the scoreboard in the opening 10 minutes.
"We just came ready to go," Joens said. "We battled down low, knocked down quite a few shots and really locked in on defense. You just have to be aggressive and attack the basket. With my teammates knocking down shots, I was able to get some more open looks inside and outside."
Joens scored 20 of her 35 points in the second quarter, hitting six of 12 field goal attempts including 4-5 from 3-point range as the Cyclones stormed to the locker room with a 49-35 lead. Joens and Clark dueled through the third quarter combining for 22 of the 45 points scored by the teams in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
While Clark had the third-quarter edge on Joens in scoring, 12-10, it was Joens that drew a shooting foul from 3-point range leading to a pair of free throws with 0.6 seconds left that sent Iowa State to the fourth quarter with a 73-56 lead. After scoring over 20 points in each of the first three quarter, however, Iowa State produced just seven points in the final quarter with just two field goals and a pair of free throws in the final 10 minutes allowing Iowa the opportunity to storm back.
"We didn't come ready to play in that fourth quarter," Joens said. "We kind of let up. We weren't playing the same way we did in the first three quarters and they (Iowa) recognized it."
Kristin Scott's lay-up on Iowa State's first shot of the fourth quarter gave Iowa State a 75-58 lead with 9:15 left. That would be Iowa State's last point for over six minutes as Iowa scored 17 unanswered points to tie the score at 75-75 on 3-pointer by Kate Martin with 3:37 left.
"I didn't really realize how much we were chipping away. Every time we got a stop, you could feel the team getting a little more energy," Iowa junior Monika Czinano said. "We just felt really united as a team in that fourth quarter. You really have to work on that with a young team. I think that entire fourth quarter brought us together."
Joens finally ended Iowa State's drought, drilling a 3-pointer after grabbing her 12th of 13 rebounds in the game with 2:28 left. After McKenna Warnock's runner in the lane pulled Iowa within one, Czinano grabbed a defensive rebound leading to a possession that ended with a lay-up by Clark, giving Iowa the lead for the first time at 79-78 with 1:30 left.
"I don't think we're ever out of a game. Our defense got better and we moved really well in our zone," Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. "We've had some big comebacks over the years. They don't happen often, but you enjoy them when they happen. This team has grit. They just play with a chip on their shoulders. They want that respect and they deserve it."
Joens drew a foul after an offensive rebound, calmly hitting two free throws to put Iowa State ahead for the final time at 80-79 with 52 seconds left. Kate Martin then drove and kicked the ball back to the perimeter to Clark, who drilled her seventh 3-pointer to put Iowa (4-0) ahead for good.
"I was super confident in that shot," Clark said. "If you're going to take that shot, you better be super confident. I didn't think twice. I pulled it and it went in."