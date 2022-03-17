AMES — As far as Shauna Green is concerned, the Dayton Flyers didn't play their way into the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday night.
That work, according to the Flyers head coach, came as a result of the first 30 games of her team's season. It just so happens that, this year, Dayton did enough to be part of a historic night for the women's college basketball.
"I think this is the NCAA Tournament," Green said. "And the men, you don't really talk about it being a play-in (game). It's the NCAA Tournament. There's 68 teams on the men, there's 68 teams on the women, and I don't feel like it's (a play-in).
"We earned the right by getting selected to the 68 teams, and I think we earned the right with our body of work in the regular season, going 25-5."
Hilton Coliseum served as the backdrop for one of the four inaugural opening-round contests in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's National Basketball Tournament. Almost two decades after the men's tournament expanded to include four more at-large teams, setting the stage for four more tournament games to be played, the women took the same step this year with Dayton and DePaul playing in the second game of opening night for the women's tournament.
With the Iowa State Cyclones serving as the host, based on being the lowest seed of the five teams in their portion of the tournament, the Flyers found a little Hilton Magic of their own. Erin Whalen and Jenna Giacone combined for 49 points, sinking 11 of Dayton's 13 made 3-pointers in an 88-57 rout of the Blue Demons from the Big East Wednesday night, advancing to face Georgia on Friday night in the first of two first-round contests in the Greensboro Region with Iowa State facing Texas-Arlington in the second first-round game.
"It was fun to watch them out there (Wednesday), and I thought that was our best 40 minutes of basketball," Green said. "We put it all together, but for us it starts with our defense and just what an unbelievable defensive effort and execution of a game plan by these guys."
Dayton matched the scoring average of DePaul, who entered the game leading the country averaging 88.3 points a contest. While the Flyers were able to pull in the first half by hitting over 59 percent of their shots from the field, holding the Blue Demons to less than 30 percent shooting for the entire game helped Dayton open a lead that never got below 20 points in the second half.
"To hold a team like DePaul, the No. 1 scoring team in the country, to 11, 12 and 13 (points) in three quarters is just all credit to these guys because they really locked in," Green said of her players. "And with holding this team and being able to hold them to one-and-done, now we were able to get out and run, and that's what we want to do."
Whalen led the way for the Flyers (26-5) with 28 points, finishing 10-17 shooting from the field including 7-12 from 3-point range. Giacone added 21 points while Makira Cook scored 13 of her 14 points for Dayton in the first quarter opening a 29-21 lead over the Blue Demons.
"We were an embarrassment to DePaul, Big East and ourselves most probably importantly, but at the same time Dayton was great," DePaul head women's basketball coach Doug Bruno said. "You always want to make sure you give credit to the victor in a situation like this, and they played a really, really great basketball game. I just think we're better than what we showed."
Aneesha Morrow posted a double-double in her postseason debut for DePaul, scoring 28 points while grabbing 17 rebounds. DePaul finishes the season with a final record of 22-11.