IOWA CITY – It's way too early to compare Caitlin Clark to Micheal Jordan.
With the game and the season on the line on Sunday, however, the Iowa junior did her best Jordan impersonation. With her tongue hanging out, Clark hit the biggest shot of the game sinking a floater over the defense of the Georgia Bulldogs to help the Hawkeye women win their final game of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as Iowa advanced to the NCAA women's basketball tournament regional semifinals with a 74-66 win.
"I just dribbled it out. And we went four flat. So basically I was going to take the girl to the hole," Clark said of the critical last-minute possession with Iowa leading 68-66. "Luckily, I beat her and got a shot off and made it and became a two-possession game."
The clutch jumper came with the Hawkeyes trying to avoid suffering a second-round tournament loss at home for the second straight year. Creighton, like Georgia, faced Iowa last year seeded 10th and pulled off a two-point win against a second-seeded Hawkeye squad.
On Sunday, a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd hoped that history would not repeat itself. Georgia (22-12) had chances late to repeat the feat of the Bluejays from a season earlier, cutting Iowa's lead to two on a 3-pointer by Audrey Warren with 2:17 left.
Monika Czinano and Clark both missed shots in the paint on the next two Iowa possessions. Georgia, however, turned the ball over on each ensuing possession including a steal by Clark 20 seconds after leaving a runner in the lane short.
With one minute left and the season on the line, Clark would not make that same mistake on her second drive down the paint. With a pair of defenders raising up to alter the shot, Clark lofted a high floater in with 42 seconds left giving Iowa a 70-66 lead.
"The last play we scored on was just a four flat going to the basket because the middle of the paint was so open," Clarke said. "I wanted to penetrate and get to the rim."
Iowa forced three turnovers in the final two minutes as the Bulldogs failed to score after Warren's corner 3-pointer. Despite struggling to score at times, Clark led the Hawkeyes (28-6) with 22 points and added a game-high 12 assists, the second straight postseason double-double for the first-team All-American.
"I really did not want to let this team lose again in this round," Clark said. "I knew I needed to step up and make plays for this team. I thought I was able to pick apart their zone with my eyes and get the ball inside. I know there was a few times I was able to get it to Monika before anybody was there, and their zone hadn't shifted, and she had, kind of, had just sealed. So I think that was huge."
While Clark was nearly held scoreless in the second quarter, finally scoring her only two points of the period on a lay-up with 18 seconds left, there was plenty of help for the Hawkeye junior. Czinano scored 20 points and hauled in nine rebounds, nearly racking up a double-double in her final home game of her Iowa basketball career going against Georgia squad that ultimately owned a 42-29 rebounding edge in the contest.
McKenna Warnock, also playing her final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, added 14 points and eight rebounds. Warnock reached double figures early in the second quarter on a 3-pointer with 7:30 left in the first half that gave Iowa a 31-21 lead.
"I'm just so glad we got to send those two seniors out on a positive note," Iowa head women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder said of Czinano and Warnock. "I don't know how many games that they have won in Carver; a lot over the years. And those two seniors are really, really special. They have played a lot of games out here. They have been captains for us the last two years. And so it's their leadership as well as their work ethic and their abilities.
"I mean, McKenna knocked down a couple of huge 3's for us. Had eight rebounds. Monika had nine. Yeah. I mean, it's tough to lose those two, but we want to keep this season going as long as we can."
Gabbie Marshall added 15 points for Iowa, sinking five of her eight shot attempts from 3-point range. Marshall and Warnock sank key 3-pointers late in the third quarter during a 7-0 Hawkeye run, erasing the 52-51 lead for Georgia that would prove to be the last lead of the game for the Bulldogs.
"We have been playing together so long that I think the belief we have in each other is just astronomical," Marshall said. "I think every time any one of us shoots the ball, it's going in. We tell each other "keep shooting." We believe in each other all the time. And the coaches believe in us to keep shooting. If one person is in a slump, the other person is going to pick them up. That's just what we're really good at and I think our team chemistry on and off the court helps with that a lot."
Diamond Battles led Georgia in the loss with 21 points. Brittney Smith and Javyn Nicholson each added 12 points for the Bulldogs, who could not quite the third-largest crowd in the history of the NCAA women's tournament as 14,328 fans cheered Iowa on to Seattle to play in next Friday's regional semifinal.
"Any time you are one of 16 teams that get to keep playing basketball, it's pretty special," Clark said. "It wasn't a huge party or celebration in the locker room. This wasn't our goal. It's one of the steps to reaching our goal.but it's not the be-all end-all to us.
"This is the first weekend and it's done with. And now we have the second weekend. And we hope there's a third weekend too. Our next step is going to Seattle and being prepared to play there. Any time you advance to the Sweet Sixteen, it is special. And you should appreciate it."
