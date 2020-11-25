IOWA CITY — Caitlin Clark's first quarter as a college basketball player was the best first quarter of any player on Wednesday night at Carver Hawkeye Arena.
The freshman from Dowling Catholic led all scorers with 10 points, collected a game-best three rebounds and hit on four of her first five shots from the field. It was just the start for Clark, who racked up a game-high 27 points to lead Iowa past Northern Iowa, 96-81, in the season opener for both women's college basketball teams on Wednesday night.
"Caitlin's debut was pretty fun for her and for all of us," Iowa head women's college basketball coach Lisa Bluder said. "She's what we expected. She's so good with the ball in her hands. She's only to get better handling the basketball. We all know what an offensive threat she is. We've been hoping for this day for a long time to get to coach her."
Clark took the initiative scoring the first four points of the season for the Hawkeyes, including the season's first basket. The Hawkeye freshman then found Monika Czinano for her first assist in black and gold, kicking off a 13-0 run that gave Iowa an early 19-4 lead in front of a sparse crowd limited to family members of players and coaches as the first two basketball games of the year at Carver Hawkeye Arena were played in a nearly-empty venue due to protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"I was excited to get going and start another year, but it didn't feel the same," Bluder said. "The environment is so special here at Carver Hawkeye Arena. Not having the energy from our crowd was a big one. It felt like an early-season closed scrimmage."
Northern Iowa (0-1) got back into the game by firing away from 3-point territory. Seven different Panther players hit from beyond the arc during the contest with 3-pointers by Cailyn Morgan and Nicole Kroeger sparking a 16-5 start to the second quarter, giving UNI a sudden 30-29 lead.
Iowa answered inside with go-ahead baskets by McKenna Warnock and Monika Czinano. Clark added five more points during an 8-0 run for Iowa to close the first half before a 38-point barrage in the third quarter lifted the Hawkeyes to an 81-58 lead with 10 minutes left.
"I'm very thankful we got to play tonight. That third quarter was well as we've shot it," Bluder said. "The offensive rebounds were as good as we've seen in some time. McKenna had a great night. We're extremely young with two sophomores and a freshman out there. That's what worried me going into this game. I'm very pleased with where our team is. The future looks pretty bright."
Warnock finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points while hauling in 13 rebounds. Iowa outscored UNI in the paint, 50-34, with 19 points from Czinano and another nine points from freshman center Sharon Goodman helping to secure the season-opening Hawkeye win.
"We didn't really have a true back-up center. Now we do," Bluder said. "I'm really happy for Sharon. You could see how much the team enjoyed seeing her do well."
Kam Finley led UNI with 22 points in the loss. Megan Maahs added 14 points for the Panthers while Karli Rucker and Emerson Green each scored 11.
Northern Iowa hosts Creighton on Saturday at 2 p.m. Iowa (1-0) heads to Des Moines to face Drake at the Knapp Center on Wednesday.