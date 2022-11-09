IOWA CITY — It was a rough opening 10 minutes for the fourth-ranked team in the country.
One that, for just a moment, looked like it might be disastrous.
Less than four minutes into what could be a special season for the Iowa women's basketball team, perhaps the best player in the country hammered the floor in visible pain. Caitlin Clark would eventually be helped off the floor and back into the trainer's room with a slight limp.
Less than two minutes later, Clark jogged back out to the bench. Before the night was over, the Big Ten's Player of the Year had scored a game-high 20 points and hauled in game-high nine rebounds, leading fourth-ranked Iowa a season-opening 87-34 win over Southern on Monday Night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"It was just kind of a freak injury. I think I just kind of stepped on a foot. I don't know exactly what happened, but I just kind of tweaked my ankle a little bit," Clark said. "Things like that happen. It's not ideal. You just have to tape it up and get back out there."
It would be a rough opening quarter for Clark. Besides dealing with an ankle sprain, Clark would be hit in the mouth by an inadvertent elbow just over a minute after returning the court.
"It's not quite how you want the first quarter of the season to go," Clark said. "Honestly, I'll be perfectly fine. I've dealt with some injuries in my life, so I'm all good."
Those are words Hawkeye fans, coaches and players are certainly happy to hear. Iowa struggled early against the physical style of the Jaguars, building only a 15-10 lead after one quarter as the team found themselves quickly having to deal with seeing their top player down on the floor dealing with an injury.
"There was definitely a huddle immediately after Caitlin went down," Iowa senior Monika Czinano said. "We had recalibrate pretty quickly. Anytime you see a teammate go down with an injury, it kind of shakes the team up especially with how close knit we are. We did a pretty good job responding and, fortunately, she was up and back on the bench pretty quickly. I feel like we didn't play without her for too long."
After dealing with almost as many bumps and bruises as points scored in the opening quarter, Clark got the Hawkeyes rolling almost immediately in the second quarter. Clark sank the first two 3-pointers of the season for Iowa on consecutive possessions, opening a 21-10 Hawkeye lead with the second make bringing the fire out of the junior guard.
"We just needed to settle in," Clark said. "I feel like that first quarter was a bit chaotic for us. Once we started flowing and couple of shots went down, we started getting more stops on defense and really played much more like we usually do."
As a result, Iowa outscored Southern 28-5 in the second quarter limiting the Jaguars to just one made field goal while shooting 56 percent on the other end of the floor, paced by an 11-point period from Clark. Iowa went 10-15 from the field in the third quarter with six points from Clark and freshman Hannah Stuelke leading the way as the Hawkeyes built a commanding 67-23 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.
“I think at first it kind of shocked us a little bit, but we got going in the second quarter," Iowa head women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder said. "I’m happy with our 86-percent shooting if you take out the 3-pointers, so that was really good. I thought we got some really good bench production.
"It was the first test, and we know the competition is going to get better. We have to be more prepared for that.”
Czinano and Stuelke each scored 10 points for Iowa. Taylor McCabe added eight points for the Hawkeyes while Central Michigan transfer Molly Davis added seven points and a game-high four assists.
Amani McWain led Southern (0-1) with eight points. The Jaguars head across the state to face eighth-ranked Iowa State (1-0) while Iowa welcomes in Evansville on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.
