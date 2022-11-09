CENTERVILLE — New season. New era.
Same championship expectations.
The Indian Hills women's wrestling team kicked off what promises to be a historic third year of competition for the program with a memorable night at the Multipurpose Center on the IHCC Centerville campus. The Warriors secured a 35-14 win over NIACC in the first-ever Iowa Community College Athletic Conference dual for the program, kicking off the first season for the program as an officially-sanctioned National Junior College Athletic Association sport.
"It's great that we're getting it started on the women's side and I'm excited to see how it continues to grow," IHCC head wrestling coach Cole Spree said. "We haven't really gotten wrapped in what's going on around us. We've focused on us getting better and some special things have happened.
"It will be exciting this year. We've got some new championships that we're going after. Championships are always fun to go after."
The Indian Hills women have nothing but go after championships over the first two years of the program. Following Tuesday's dual win, members of the 2021-22 Warrior women's wrestling team received their rings after winning a second consecutive junior college national championship last season.
"It was fun to get some of the girls that have moved on back here. It's fun to see them continue to grow, continue to wrestle and continue to grow women's wrestling," Spree said. "It's awesome to see them again after not seeing some of them for a little while."
Kennedy Shropshire, one of two returning national champions for the Warriors, needed less than a minute to score her first win of the season. Shropshire followed an opening-minute fall scored by freshman teammate Shammilka Miranda with a quick fall at 123 pounds over Chloe Williamson, giving Indian Hills an 11-8 lead over the Trojans.
"Supporting your teammates on the mat whether they win or lose is what really keeps us going," Shropshire said. "Having that support on the match fuels us for the next match. It's good to have that support. I love dual meets because I know I have my team right here. It's fun to put on a show."
Shropshire, who won the 109-pound national title last season, talked about moving up in weight on Tuesday.
"I feel pretty good with wrestling where I'm strongest at, but if I have to go back down in weight for the team later in the year, I'm willing to make that sacrifice," Shropshire said. "I think getting to compete in duals and competing for a conference championship is going to make this season even more exciting. Having these duals, both the guys and the girls are going to be there to support each other all season. We know how to help each other out. It's great to have more people that have your back."
Taylor Angle also secured a 20-8 tech fall in her debut not only for the Warriors, but also her debut in freestyle wrestling. After being taken down by NIACC freshman Paige Baker, Angle responded from the 8-4 deficit scoring a pair of four-point takedowns to kick off a run of 16 unanswered points for the former Montana state champion.
"That's really all I know how to do in freestyle," Angle said. "When we did wrestle offs in practice, all I did was shoot. I just figured I should do that now. I can't think fast enough to do moves on top yet. I haven't got it completely figured out."
For Angle, Tuesday's dual was something of a homecoming having grown up in Iowa before moving to Montana. Angle is the cousin of former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestlers Austin and Alan Angle.
"It's nice to be back home around all of our family," Taylor Angle said. "It feels knowing that I've got people that have come here to watch me and cheer for me."
The Warriors were able to secure the program's first ICCAC dual win with three late falls from a trio of impressive freshmen. A'Myrha Dylina-Syyan pinned Gabriella Segre midway through the first period at 155 pounds, Suravieve Robinson snapped a 4-4 tie midway through the second period securing a fall against Ravyn Krachey at 170 pounds and Eliana Bommarito closed out the night pinning Valerie Smith in the first minute of the 235-pound match.
"When we got into the first week of practice, the first thing I thought was that the learning curve is so much smaller for the girls we have this year," Spree said. "There's just a lot of ability and lot of talent."
Indian Hills will be back in action at Hanson Fieldhouse in Forest City on Saturday at the Waldorf Open starting at 9 a.m. While picking up a historic home-opening win was fun, Shropshire felt the highlight of the night came after the dual reuniting with former teammates while receiving what she hopes will be one of two national championship rings during her two years wrestling for the Warriors.
"The ring, for me, is such a huge accomplishment," Shropshire said. "I know I've kind of made my mark and made a name for myself and for the girls that come after me. It just feels good to be recognized for that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.