WATERLOO – Emily Casterline set a new personal best at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Women's Cross Country Region XI Championship to lead the No. 14 Indian Hills Women's Cross Country squad. As a team, the Warriors finished third overall at the meet behind seven individual personal bests.
Casterline crossed the line in 10th place for the Warriors with a time of 20:05.8 to set a new standard by two seconds for the freshman. Casterline earned All-Region XI recognition for her performance.
Morgan Klaus contributed in the team scoring column with the freshman's best effort of the season. Klaus placed 13th overall with a personal best time of 20:51.1. Alexia McClure followed up just behind Klaus in 14th place with a time of 20:56.8, also a personal best.
The pack remained tight the rest of the way down the lineup for the Warriors as Isabelle Mellin placed 15th overall with a personal best time of 20:58. Lizeth Flores came in right behind Mellin in 16th place with a time of 21:00.9, a personal best.
Monse Chalupa's time of 21:05.0 was good enough for a personal record and an 18th overall finish. Katie Donaldson's time of 22:08.2 was also a personal record and Julie Granahan tied her personal best with a time of 22:43.