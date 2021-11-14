Davis County graduate Morgan Klaus finished just 2.2 seconds shy of posting the best time for the Indian Hills women's cross-country team on Saturday at the NJCAA Division I National Cross-Country Championship meet. Klaus finished 79th for IHCC, helping the Warriors post a program-best 15th-place finish, while Emily Casterline led Indian Hills at Pole Green Park in Richmond, Virginia with a 78th-place run of 21:08.4 while Klaus finished the race in 21:10.6.