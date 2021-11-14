RICHMOND, VA — The Indian Hills women's cross country team put together its best national championship finish in program history on Saturday, finishing 15th overall at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Cross Country Championship at Pole Green Park.
The 14th-ranked Warriors finished the national meet as the third-best team from the state of Iowa with an average time of 21:28 on the five-kilometer course. The team's previous best finish came in 2016 when the Warriors placed 20th overall at the national championship.
Emily Casterline edged freshman teammate Morgan Klaus for 78th place out of 157 runners. Casterline posted a time of 21:08.4 while Klaus finished 79th in 21:10.6.
Ottumwa native Monse Chapula, the lone Warrior to bring national championship experience from a year ago, ran exceptionally well on Saturday for the Warriors finishing 87th in a time of 21:24.2. Freshman teammate and fellow Ottumwa graduate Isabelle Mellin followed Chapula for IHCC, finishing 93rd in 21:43.1.
Lizeth Flores rounded out the scoring for the Warriors, crossing the finish line 102nd overall in 21:53.9. Cardinal graduate Alexia McClure placed 106th, crossing the finish line in 22:03, while Clarke graduate Katie Donaldson finished 114th in 22:20.8.
The College of Southern Idaho won the NJCAA Division I women's national team championship with 60 points, finishing with a final spread of just 46 seconds among their five scoring runners with three runners earning All-American honors. Iowa Western, led by national runner-up Mercy Biwott (17:43), led the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference by placing fifth in the national meet with 146 points edging regional rival Iowa Central by three.