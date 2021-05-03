SPECNER — The Indian Hills women's soccer team bounced back after tasting defeat for the first time this spring season.
Indian Hills needed a late goal to edge Iowa Lakes by a 2-1 score on Sunday as the No. 15-rated Warriors rallied after giving up a game-tying goal with 19 minutes to play. Risa Ogasawara found the back of the net in the 88th minute on a penalty kick to escape with the victory as IHCC bounced back after suffering their first loss of the season, 2-0 at fourth-ranked Iowa Western, last Thursday.
"Overall a pretty frustrating performance. Had plenty of opportunities to put the game away early, but we couldn't get the job done," said IHCC head coach Anthony Longo. "When we let teams hang around, it tends to lead to late goals. That happened to us today."
The win sets up a rematch with Iowa Western on Wednesday at IHCC Field. Longo was far from satisfied with Sunday's performance.
"We have an overwhelming amount of talent all over the field, but right now we have one player carrying the load offensively," Longo added. "If we are going to be a successful team come playoff time, we need the other forwards and midfielders to start chipping and contributing. Again, Bailey Wiemann showed up ready to play and was the best player offensively on the field. Her efforts were rewarded early with the first goal."
Even with his frustrations in tow, Longo was pleased with the game's ultimate conclusion.
"It was good to see us finish a penalty kick," Longo said. "We had missed two earlier in the year, so Risa stepping up and scoring late was important. Those are chances we have to take advantage of."
No. 15 IHCC (8-1-1 overall, 7-1-1 ICCAC) could only manage two shots on goal over the 90-minute showdown between the two nationally rated squads at Iowa Western. While the Reivers took seven shots at the Warriors' goalkeeper Lani Mears, one got past her in each half to produce the victory.
"Turnovers against great teams will always lead to goals. Iowa Western is the fourth best team in the country for a reason. They are vicious in front of goal. When they get chances, they score," said Longo. "We made two unacceptable turnovers that led directly to goals. That's something we can't allow to happen against great teams."
Iowa Western's freshman Anna Hall broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 17th minute after an assist from teammate Ririka Kamimura. The Reivers would carry that lead into halftime and well into the second half.
"We did create some chances offensively; however, we didn't put enough pressure on Western over the course of 90 minutes," Longo added. "Defensively, we did a nice job creating turnovers, but we couldn't convert those turnovers to solid scoring chances. That is something we have to do a better job of moving forward."
The score remained 1-0 until Iowa Western's Paula Boza delivered what would be the dagger in the 75th minute off an Ashley Medina assist.
Despite seeing his team take a loss for the first time this spring, Longo was still pleased with the team's preparation and play.
"Overall, I wasn't unhappy with the way we played. We had a great game plan that I felt the players went out and executed well," Longo said. "Lani did a great job when called on. I think her and K.J. Schmidt really stood out defensively for us. They came ready to play and kept us in the game when the pressure was mounting."
Longo also had praise for Warrior freshman forward, Bailey Wiemann.
"Offensively, Bailey was a force as usual," Longo said. "She was our one bright spot offensively and created opportunities. The key to the next game will be to get the other forwards involved more and give Bailey some help."
The rematch with the Reivers (8-0, 8-0) is set for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and unlike the Warriors, Iowa Western has had its full attention on the second go-around between the top two ICCAC squads as they will face IHCC for the second consecutive game.
"We're shifting gears and focus on the rematch with Iowa Western," Longo said. "We did a lot of good things the first matchup, so it's crucial we build on it and get more going offensively. The No. 1-seed is up for grabs, so we need a big effort from every player involved. It will be an exciting game from start to finish."