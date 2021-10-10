ESTHERVILLE –Heading into the team's final stretch of the regular season, the Indian Hills women's soccer team has jumped to No. 5 in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Women's Soccer rankings. The Warriors are one of three unbeaten teams with a 15-0 record.
Indian Hills moved up one spot after a pair of 2-0 wins on the road, including an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference victory at Iowa Lakes on Saturday. Bailey Wiemann scored three of the team's four goals on the week while Risa Ogasawara added the fourth, putting the Warrior sophomore teammates inside the top five nationally in total points scored combining for 92 points on 34 combined goals and 24 combined assists.
Wiemann's goal on Saturday at Iowa Lakes (3-9, 1-4 ICCAC) came just over 13 minutes into the match as Makayla Reed threaded a through ball past the defense to give Wiemann her team-leading 21st goal of the season. Ogasawara provided the insurance goal in the final minutes of the match after collecting a loose ball in the box and firing a one-timer into the back of the net, giving the sophomore 13 goals so far this season.
Freshman Trisha Westphal recorded five saves in the match to tally her 14th win of the season. The Warriors have now recorded 10 shutouts on the season, tied for the best mark in the nation.
The 15 wins are one shy of tying the program record for victories in a season, set in 2016. Indian Hills could potentially break that record by winning their 17th match as early as Saturday in the regular-season ICCAC finale at Iowa Central.
The Warriors have just two regular season matches remaining before postseason play begins. Fifth-ranked Indian Hills (15-0, 4-0 ICCAC) travels to eighth-ranked Iowa Western on Wednesday with a chance to all but clinch the program's first regular-season regional title, giving IHCC a chance to potentially host a regional championship match for the first time in program history.