OTTUMWA – It only feels like yesterday that the Indian Hills women's soccer team was making the journey to play in the program's first national tournament.
In reality, it's actually been just over two months.
The program that was the last to compete in the unusual 2020-21 calander year for IHCC athletics will be one of the first programs to kick off the 2021-22 sports season on Saturday. Indian Hills, ranked 17th in the NJCAA's preseason poll, heads to Missouri to kick off the new campaign at East Central College.
"It's probably wearing on some of the returning players a little bit when you never really get that chance to get away from the game," IHCC head women's soccer coach Anthony Longo said. "The girls probably took a couple weeks off in the summer, then they went right back into training for this season.
"The flip side to that is you don't lose out on too much from the work you put in last season. You don't lose out on everything we've tried to work on. The girls came in fit, came in healthy, which is the most important thing. It's a quick turnaround this year, but I'm happy with how the preseason went."
Indian Hills closed out preseason play going 3-0 in scrimmages with Southeastern, Iowa Wesleyan and William Penn. The Warriors won 3-1 over William Penn on Wednesday at Schafer Stadium, scoring twice in the opening 30-minute period before putting the match away with a goal in the third and final period of play.
"William Penn is definitely the best team we've played," Longo said. "They're super-athletic. They kind of caught us off guard a little bit. I really liked the first 30 minutes. I thought we came out and played really well doing a lot of the things we've been working on.
"We made quite a few changes. The level dipped down quite a bit in the second. In the final 30 minutes, we picked it back up. It was a mixed bag, which is kind of how all of our preseason games have been. Overall, we got three wins and we've definitely improved quite a bit."
Bailey Wiemann scored IHCC's second goal of the opening period, finding the back of the net on a breakaway in the 30th minute for a goal that would ultimately help keep the Warriors on top for the remainder of their preseason win over William Penn. Wiemann was named to the Junior College All-American team released by the United Soccer Coaches, one of 26 players across the country in all three division of the NJCAA to earn the honor and one of just 11 forwards named to the team joining Laura Hallissey and Emily Murphy as the only Warrior soccer players to earn All-American honors.
Most importantly, Wiemann was proud to help the Warrior women's soccer program make history last season. After coming up one win short of a national tournament berth four times in the past five seasons, IHCC earned an at-large berth to last year's national tournament splitting two games in pool play last June in Georgia.
"It's kind of made this feel like one long season having just two months off, but in some ways that's good because it ensures you don't have a lot of time to get out of shape," Wiemann said. "We're able to keep a lot of the momentum we built with the run we made in the spring and carry over through the summer into this season."
Wiemann will definitely be at the top of a lot of scouting reports for the oppenents that face the 17th-ranked IHCC women's soccer team this season. The Burlington native scored a goal for the Warriors in each of her first three contests as a freshman and in four of IHCC's first five games earlier this year, helping the Warriors jump out to a 7-0-1 start.
“Bailey has a great pace and is an unselfish player,” Longo said. “She scores when needed and provides plenty of assists for her teammates around her. Bailey grew a lot as the season went on, and shouldered a lot of the responsibility for us offensively.”
The highlight of her freshman season offensively came in the opening round of Region XI postseason play when Wiemann found the back of the net four times in a 5-1 win over Iowa Central at IHCC Field. Wiemann would finish her freshman season with a team-leading 11 goals as well as a team-best 10 assists.
Wiemann, however, feels this year's IHCC soccer squad has the chance to much more balanced with the talent that has joined the Warriors for the regularly-scheduled 2021 fall season.
"We have a deep team. I think that's going to help a lot in terms of fatigue having to play two full seasons in the same year," Wiemann said. "It won't just be the same 11 players having to play close to a full game. Everyone is going to be well rested. Our legs will be well rested enough so that we're prepared for those high-intensity games throughout the season.
"We had a good team last year. I think we've got a lot of freshmen coming in that aren't afraid to get on to the field and contribute. There are a lot of strong people with strong talent that can just jump in for the starting 11. Our second string isn't bad at all. The pace really shouldn't change with more than 11 people on the team that could start in any match."