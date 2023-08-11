OTTUMWA — They've come from all around the world once again to form the most recent edition of the Indian Hills women's soccer team.
This year, the head coach can be added to that list of international talent hoping to guide the Warriors to greatness. Canadian-born Jon Hussak is about to embark on his first season as IHCC's head women's soccer coach guiding a team with several new faces and roster that includes players from 10 different countries hoping to blind their skills and backgrounds together to keep a winning tradition for Indian Hills alive.
"Preseason has been eventful and fun," Hussak said. "The girls have really gotten after it. I'm excited to see what our first few scrimmages and matches hold."
Hussak became the seventh head coach in program history back in January, taking over for Ulysus Torres. Before arriving at IHCC, Hussak spent two years as head coach at NCAA Division II's Texas A&M International University guiding the Dustdevils from a 3-14-1 record in his first season to a 5-6-6 record last season culminating with a 3-1 upset against No. 14 West Texas A&M in what proved to be Hussak's finale with the program.
Hussak is hoping to lead IHCC to similar big wins early in his first season. The Warriors open against Illinois Central, who finished 16-1 last season falling one win short of a national tournament berth, and national tournament qualifier Motlow State as part of the season-opening Indian Hills Classic Aug. 18-20.
"It's going to be an awesome, competitive opening weekend," Hussak said. "We have goals of winning a regional championship, a district championship and a national tournament berth of our own. Those are goals we work hard every single day."
Indian Hills will have to do so with just seven of 20 players returning from last year's 11-8-1 season. Milena Leon is IHCC's most experienced returning player as the only sophomore to participate in all 20 matches last season making 12 starts in the midfield for the Warriors.
"Last year's season was very hard. I had to figure out how to manage my school work and my soccer work at the same time," Leon said. "Coming into this year, I know how things work. I know how tough it is. The most important part is to keep both as a high priority."
Sara Cogoli brings experience in the net as IHCC's top returning goalie. The native of Erbusco, Italy posted eight wins in 14 matches allowing 19 goals for a 1.52 goals-against-average making 35 saves in over 1,123 minutes as a freshman last fall.
"I'm looking forward to playing better and playing in goal all season. It's hard in the beginning, but it gets easier if you keep working at it," Cogoli said. "All of the matches on our schedule are important. There isn't one match that's more important than another."
Alexia Bru, a freshman from Barcelona, is about to embark on new season in a new country playing for the first time in the United States. Bru is one of three freshman from Spain (Maika Nchana and Rocio Criado) to be making the trip to southern Iowa starting a new adventure in their athletic and personal lives.
"I have some friends that came over the United States to study and play soccer. I thought it would be a good experience," Bru said. "I feel like I chose the best option of the schools I talked to. I like a lot of things here. It's been a tough preseason, but we are a very international team. All of us can help make this team better."
