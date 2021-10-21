ST. LOUIS, MO – The ninth-ranked Indian Hills women's soccer team secured a historic win on Wednesday afternoon with a 3-0 victory over Motlow State Community College. With the win, the Warriors set the single season wins record with 17 in a season.
Wednesday's match wrapped up the regular season for the Warriors who completed the season with a 17-1, breaking the 2016 team's mark for wins in a year. The 17 wins are the most in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) this year.
Freshman defender Abbie Bailey buried the game's first goal with a strike from 25 yards out 17 minutes into the match. Bailey Wiemann notched the team's second goal just over three minutes later after heading home a corner kick from Mifumi Sasanuma.
Wiemann tacked on the team's third goal of the day at the 63:50 mark after receiving Bailey's pass from midfield and beating the goalkeeper. The multi-goal game is the eighth of the year for Wiemann who ranks second nationally with 25 goals on the season.
Indian Hills will open postseason play at Schafer Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, hosting Iowa Lakes in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) tournament semifinals. Kickoff in Ottumwa is set for 2 p.m.