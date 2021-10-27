OTTUMWA – No can say that 2021 hasn't been a signature year for the Indian Hills women's soccer program.
For a program less than two decades old and just over a decade beyond seasons in which teams could barely contend for wins, there's not a lot left on the list of accomplishments that the Warriors haven't already checked off the list over the past 10 months. On Tuesday, IHCC earned a chance to achieve two more milestones this weekend after finishing off another season without suffering a home loss, clinching a trip to the regional finals with a 4-2 win over Iowa Lakes at Schafer Stadium.
Indian Hills improves to 18-1, the most wins in a single season in the history of the Warrior women's soccer program. The ninth-ranked Warriors will head to Iowa Western on Saturday seeking to beat the fifth-ranked Reivers in Council Bluffs for the first time ever, a milestone win that would provide the Warriors with the program's first regional championship.
"This class has earned everything they've accomplished," IHCC head women's soccer coach Anthony Longo said. "We talked after we got back home from the final match of the regular season (a 2-0 win over Motlow State last week in Missouri) about how we pushed the girls hard. We've been pushing them constantly to get better. We can't settle on anything being good enough. We can always improve.
"It's been draining on them, but they did what we needed. Being 17-1 is a heck of a record to accomplish, but that's also over with now. The message now is that this is fun, important season that we have to be ready for. We need to keep it going and I think we have a great opportunity to put more wins on that record."
Coming off a milestone season in the spring in which IHCC earned its first national tournament big, the Warriors began their pursuit of consecutive national tournament trips on Tuesday by putting the pressure on Iowa Lakes early and often. Indian Hills controlled over 90 percent of the possession in the first half and outshot the Lakers 17-2 in the opening 45 minutes.
Despite that statistical domination, the Warriors held the slimmest of leads. Rachel Kaut was able to put the only goal in the back of the net in the first half, taking a pass from Bailey Wiemann and firing home a shot in the 25th minute to put IHCC up 1-0.
"Bailey just slipped me a quick little pass. I just looked up and took the shot," Kaut said. "I was pretty surprised it went in, but I was pretty happy about it. We finally had a goal on the scoreboard."
That would be the only goal Indian Hills would have in the first 45 minutes. The Warriors, however, kept a positive mindset going into the second half.
"It was frustrating to only have one goal, but I think we also knew it was only going to be a matter of time," Indian Hills sophomore forward Georgie Lewis said. "We had confidence that we could get one goal, which would lead to another goal and another goal after that."
The first goal that would start the match-deciding offensive burst for the Warriors wasn't exactly a picture-perfect goal. Risa Ogasawara sent a shot from 20 yards out that bounced softly towards the goal instead of being fired in the air to the net.
Valentia Jimenez, who made 17 saves for the Lakers, misplayed the bounce of the ball allowing the second goal of the match for the Warriors just 63 seconds into the second half. It was the first of two goals in the span of four minutes with Lewis scoring on Wiemann's second assist as IHCC's top scorer made a truly unselfish play dribbling the ball in close to the goal while being defended before firing the ball to Lewis who came in front of the goal unguarded to put home the third goal of the match for the Warriors.
"Bailey does do much on and off the ball and puts in 100-percent effort to get anyone a goal," Lewis said of Wiemann. "She just knows when to take that shot or when to cross the ball. That's what is really great about her. She knows what to do and when to do it."
Reed would add her second goal of the match, taking a pass from Dare Kroeten and scoring in the 73rd minute to put IHCC ahead 4-0. Late goals by Alexis Vasquez and Abigail Thompson coming in the final 16 minutes after the Warriors had made several late substitutes were not enough to rally the Lakers from ending the season with an overall record of 3-11.
"It felt really good to come through for the team, especially in one of our biggest matches," Kaut said. "This wasn't just a regular match. This was the postseason. It feels good to score some goals that are important."
Indian Hills and Iowa Western (14-1) will battle in the rubber match after splitting two-goal home wins over each other during the regular season. The programs are meeting for the seventh consecutive year in postseason play, including four regional championship matches all decided by a single goal or less with the 2017 regional final being decided on penalty kicks.
"We just have to match their intensity," Longo said of Saturday's regional final. "The first time we played Iowa Western here in Ottumwa, we got a quick goal and jumped all over them. We looked really good. The second time we played them, out there, we were on our heels. Iowa Western had a hot crowd under the lights against an extremely motivated team.
"The message to the ladies is that we have to come to take the title. Iowa Western isn't just going to give it to us. At the end of the day, we have to match their intensity and will to win."