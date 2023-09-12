Women's soccer: IHCC splits weekend doubleheader

OTTUMWA — Jon Hussak thought he would find out a lot about his team after this weekend.
What did the head coach of the Indian Hills women's soccer team discover after two home matches in the span of 24 hours?
"We have to stop playing back to back," Hussak said.
After erupting for four goals on Saturday in a 4-1 win over No. 19 (NJCAA DII) Iowa Lakes, including three goals in a span of four minutes, Indian Hills was stymied on Sunday morning by 13th-ranked (NJCAA DI) Western Wyoming. First-half goals by Ashtyn Carlson and McCall Hogge lifted the visiting Mustangs to a 2-0 win as IHCC managed just four total shots in 90 minutes including just two shots that challenged the Western Wyoming goal keeper Addie Welsh.
"We've noticed this from the beginning, but we struggle from a mental standpoint," Hussak said. "There was just a certain passivity. We were very willing to allow (Western Wyoming) to impose themselves on us. That's a mental thing. That's not being incapable or lacking from a physical or ability standpoint.
We're learning that we need to work even more time in the mental standpoint of the game. We've got to make sure that they're on the right track, the confidence is there and the willingness is there to sacrifice in certain moments for the good of the team and the good of the game."
Indian Hills kicked off the weekend responding from an early surge by Iowa Lakes that ultimately led to the first goal of Saturday's match scoring by Isabella Hernandez in the 25th minute. Sage Prince tied the score exactly five minutes later received a long pass into the box from Alexia Bru and in turn was able to beat the Laker keeper on the first touch for the equalizer.
That goal started the ball rolling in IHCC's direction. Milena Leon delivered a long cross to Rose Blampain, who broke the scoreless tie delivering a strike into the corner of the goal to match Prince with her team-leading fourth goal of the season in the 33rd minute giving the Warriors a 2-1 lead.
"We learned this weekend how important it is to work together as a team," Blaimpain said. "We continued to work closer to the goal. We were moving a lot. We put ourselves in great positions around the field."
Indian Hills tacked on to the lead in the 34th minute. Leila Karam buried a 40-yard free kick just under the crossbar for her third goal of the season and third Warrior goal of the first half against the Lakers, opening a 3-1 halftime lead.
Iowa Lakes (3-2-1) never got closer in the second half as the Warriors continued to press the advantage, doubling up the Lakers in total shots (18-9) while putting 11 shots on goal. Maika Nchanca closed out IHCC's fourth straight win by scoring her first goal of the season on a pass from Marina Flores with just 71 seconds left in the match.
"Sage was on a point-scoring streak and Maika finally got her first goal," Hussak said. "We had taken a very confident Iowa Lakes team coming in, overcame an off first 15 minutes where they kind of popped us and came right back. We started to roll, defended when we needed to, absorbed pressure where we needed to. You were just kind of hoping that you could continue to play at that level without a drop off."
Instead, Western Wyoming set a different 90-minute tone on Sunday owning a 24-4 edge in total shots. Freshman goal keeper Maria Melendez was able to make four saves for the Warriors to keep the match in reach, but Indian Hills struggled to consistently move the ball into position for consistent scoring threats against a Mustang team that seemed to be a step quicker at times.
"I don't think this loss had anything to do with our skill. I just think Western Wyoming wanted it more and our mentality to want the ball wasn't there as much as it should have been," Prince said. "It's always hard coming off such a big win (on Saturday) to kind of quickly switch back into the mentality that we have to go again and refocus. That's always going to be tough. That's the tough thing about back-to-back games, but every team has to go through it. That's not an excuse."
Indian Hills (4-2-2) returns to the pitch on Thursday afternoon facing No. 15 (NJCAA DII) Iowa Central at home starting at 5 p.m. The Warriors then host top-ranked, defending NJCAA Division I national champion Iowa Western on Saturday at 1 p.m.
"It's always good to play good teams at this point of the season to see where we're at," Prince said. "Western Wyoming isn't the best team we're going to face this season. This shows us what we need to work on. Win or lose, having the right mentality is the biggest thing. If you have the mindset you want to win, that's what you're going to come out and show that."
