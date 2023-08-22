OTTUMWA — Getting off shots was not a problem for the Indian Hills women's soccer squad over the weekend.
After 180 minutes against a pair of top-20 opponents, the Warriors finished with over twice as many shots as No. 19 Illinois Central and No. 16 Motlow State. Indian Hills finished with a 27-13 edge in total shots against the 19th-ranked Cougars and the 16th-ranked Bucks and a 16-7 edge in shots on goal.
Despite all those shots, IHCC could not pull out a win in their season-opening home classic. The Warriors settled for a pair of draws, 1-1 with Illinois Central on Saturday and 0-0 with Motlow State on Sunday.
"It's a mentality when it comes to finishing," IHCC head coach Jon Hussak said. "Every player that has grown up playing soccer knows when they need to shoot the ball and knows when they have to take an attempt on goal. Good players, great soccer players, know how to finish. Finishing the ball winds up in the goal. Shooting the ball is just a shot. It's a mentality of wanting to score instead of just knowing you have to shoot."
Indian Hills played well enough on Saturday to open their season with a win over 19th-ranked Illinois Central, a team that came within one win of qualifying for the NJCAA Division I National Tournament with what would have been a perfect 17-0 record. The Warriors owned a 15-4 edge in total shots against Cougars, including a 10-4 edge in total shots on goal with Gabi Camargo finally breaking through for IHCC's first goal of the season in the 81st minute.
That goal, however, came almost 27 minutes after a penalty was called on the Warriors on a rare attack for Illinois Central (0-1-1). Valeria Duque took advantage, burying a penalty kick less than nine minutes into the second half giving the Cougars a 1-0 lead as Indian Hills had to overcome the early miscues that come with a team playing their first two matches of the season.
"We've got 12-13 new players added in with the seven returning players, so I know they're feeling themselves out a little bit," Hussak said. "With the amount of international players we have, they're still trying to get a feel for the American game.
"Either you come out and bury every chance you get and send your confidence through the roof, or you struggle on chances and have to build that confidence from ground zero."
The lone goal of the season thus far for the Indian Hills women showed just what the Warriors are capable of. Milena Leon took a long ball from midfield and found freshman teammate Maika Nchana streaking near the end line.
Nchana played a one-touch pass over the outstretched arms of Illinois Central goalie Alba Vigo, setting up a strike by Camargo to even the score at 1-1. Indian Hills continued to search for that same scoring touch on Sunday against Motlow State (0-1-1) with a series of attacks midway through each half only to be denied a potential winning goal by the Bucks.
"We had so many chances in both matches. We deserved to win," Indian Hills freshman Sage Prince said after leading the Warriors on Sunday with three shots. "We fought hard all the way to the 90th minute in both matches. I'm proud about that. It was just frustrating. It felt like we did the hard part to get the scoring chances, but we couldn't finish those chances in front of the net."
Indian Hills (0-0-2) will get a chance to work on capitalizing on those scoring opportunities next week. The Warriors head to Johnson County on Friday at 5 p.m. On Sunday, Indian Hills heads to Jefferson College at 11 a.m.
"We're a new team with a lot of new girls from different places," Prince said. "We're still learning how to gel and mesh with each other. Having played together over the past few days, we've done pretty well as a team. It's only up from here."
Indian Hills will ultimately hope to raise to the level of their Iowa Community College Athletic Conference rival, top-ranked Iowa Western. The reigning national champions dominated both Illinois Central and Motlow State at the IHCC Classic, winning 7-0 in a district championship rematch with the Cougars before taking a 5-0 victory over the Bucks in a battle of 2022 national tournament qualifiers.
"It was a really great response. We're under a lot of pressure," Iowa Western head coach Adam Sanchez said. "We know that carrying the No. 1 ranking entering the season as the defending national champions puts a target on our backs. Everyone is going to up to play us. I thought the girls responded to the pressure and the expectations with two really good performances this early in the season."
Sanchez also believes the top-ranked Reivers can play even better. That puts even more pressure on Indian Hills who will ultimately have to go through Iowa Western in hopes of winning a regional title and, potentially, earning a national tournament berth.
"I got to see Adam and those girls at the national tournament last year when a lot of the girls on his team were still freshmen," Hussak said. "They're bringing back basically the whole crew that won that national championship last season. Their entire line-up are basically sophomores with the experience of playing at the highest level of junior college soccer.
"We'll have a game plan. We'll try to break them down over the year until we finally meet up. We'll try to give them a good go. We're going to come at them the way we come after anyone. We're not going to be afraid. We're going to go out and give them our best. If they give us their best, we'll just see who comes out on top."
