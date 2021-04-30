COUNCIL BLUFFS — The Indian Hills women's soccer team tasted defeat for the first time this spring season as the Warriors were shut out by fourth-ranked Iowa Western, 2-0 at Reiver Soccer Field.
No. 12 IHCC (7-1-1 overall, 6-1-1 ICCAC) could only manage two shots on goal over the 90-minute showdown between the two nationally rated squads, and while the Reivers took seven shots at the Warriors' goalkeeper Lani Mears, one got past her in each half to produce the victory.
"Turnovers against great teams will always lead to goals. Iowa Western is the fourth best team in the country for a reason. They are vicious in front of goal. When they get chances, they score," said IHCC Head Coach Anthony Longo. "We made two unacceptable turnovers that led directly to goals. That's something we can't allow to happen against great teams."
Iowa Western's freshman Anna Hall broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 17th minute after an assist from teammate Ririka Kamimura. The Reivers would carry that lead into halftime and well into the second half.
"We did create some chances offensively; however, we didn't put enough pressure on Western over the course of 90 minutes," Longo added. "Defensively, we did a nice job creating turnovers, but we couldn't convert those turnovers to solid scoring chances. That is something we have to do a better job of moving forward."
The score remained 1-0 until Iowa Western's Paula Boza delivered what would be the dagger in the 75th minute off an Ashley Medina assist.
Despite seeing his team take a loss for the first time this spring, Longo was still pleased with the team's preparation and play.
"Overall, I wasn't unhappy with the way we played. We had a great game plan that I felt the players went out and executed well," Longo said. "Lani did a great job when called on. I think her and K.J. Schmidt really stood out defensively for us. They came ready to play and kept us in the game when the pressure was mounting."
The fifth-year headman also had praise for Warrior freshman forward, Bailey Wiemann.
"Offensively, Bailey was a force as usual," Longo said. "She was our one bright spot offensively and created opportunities. The key to the next game will be to get the other forwards involved more and give Bailey some help."
The highly touted Reivers will play IHCC in back-to-back games on their schedule, as their next game is Wednesday, May 5 in Ottumwa. Indian Hills won't have the luxury to focus on the rematch, however, as the Warriors travel to Spencer on Sunday to face Iowa Lakes.
"We know we will see Western at least one more time in the regular season. But for now, we rebound and focus on Iowa Lakes," Longo said. "The No. 1 seed is still up for grabs, so the next step in that process is getting a win on the road Sunday afternoon."
Sunday's game time versus the Lakers is 3 p.m.