WATERLOO – Indian Hills came into Tuesday's Iowa Community College Athletic Conference women's soccer match with Hawkeye riding high.
The 11th-ranked Warriors brought an unblemished record to the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex. Two more wins this week would likely land IHCC in the top 10 of the national rankings.
While Indian Hills left Waterloo with an unbeaten record, IHCC could not put another win on the board. Lexi Wagner matched Bailey Wiemann's first half goal, finding the back of the net for the Red Tails in the 78th minute as the two teams played to a 1-1 tie.
"I was pleased with about 90 percent of our game," Indian Hills head women's soccer coach Anthony Longo said. "Offensively, we moved the ball well and created plenty of opportunities. We were in control for a lot of the game. The last 10 percent was executing and finishing those chances. We were not good enough in that area."
The Warriors (4-0-1, 3-0-1 ICCAC) picked up their one and only goal in the first half as a K.J. Schmidt run and cross found Wiemann for the score to make it 1-0 just over 13 minutes into the match. Wiemann and Schmidt are now the team co-leaders in goals this season with four each.
The Indian Hills defense was stout yet again, having allowed just one goal in the first four matches of the year including over 325 consecutive minutes to open the season without allowing a ball to find the back of the net. Wagner became the second player this season to score against the Warriors, joining Northeast's Taryn O'Brien scoring on an unassisted goal to tie Tuesday's match.
"In games like this, it's crucial that we get that second goal to put the game out of reach," Longo said. "We couldn't get that done. Minus the one slip-up, we had a great performance defensively. When goals aren't coming for us, we have to limit the other team offensively. I think our backline did their job in that area.
"Overall, what we try to do offensively as a team is working. The most important thing is being able to create chances. We are doing that and we can continue to build on it. The next step is finish off those chances, and we will get to work to improve in that area."
The Warriors next opportunity to improve on finishing is Saturday in an ICCAC road showdown with fifth-rated Iowa Western (4-0). Game time from Reiver Sports Complex is 3 p.m.