OTTUMWA – Six different players contributed to the eight goals that lifted 11th-ranked Indian Hills to a 10th win without a loss on Saturday.
Ikumi Okumra scored two of IHCC's first four goals, all coming in the first 20 minutes, as the Warriors easily improved to 10-0 on the season winning 8-0 over Iowa Lakes in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference action at Schafer Stadium.
Okumura tacked on the first goal on a long through-ball pass from freshman Seira Uko 18 seconds shy of the ninth minute, giving Indian Hills a quick 1-0 lead. Risa Ogasawara doubled that lead less than six minutes later, scoring his second goal in as many matches on a penalty kick, giving the Warriors a 2-0 lead 13:12 into the match.
Elisabeth Plouy scored her first goal of the match just over one minute later on an assist from sophomore teammate K.J. Schmidt, giving the Warriors a 3-0 lead just 62 seconds after Ogasawara's penalty kick. Okumura netted her second goal of the match at the 18:09 mark, putting Indian Hills up 4-0.
The Warriors recorded one more goal before the halftime break as Georgie Lewis scored her third goal of the season off a rebound. Dare Kroeten was credited with the assist on the play, kicking off a big day for the IHCC freshman.
The offense continued to push as it has all season to open the second half for Indian Hills. Sophomore Bailey Wiemann scored in the 66th minute as Kroeten played a long pass into the box for Wiemann's team-leading 14th goal of the year.
Plouy notched her third multi-goal game of the year in the 71st minute after Schmidt once again played a cross from the right side for a 7-0 lead. With a pair of assists to her name already, Kroeten got in on the scoring action after beating a series of defenders inside the box for the final score of the night at the 86:24 mark.
Freshmen Trisha Westphal and Sydney Ray Anderson split time in net to pitch the shutout for the Warriors, the team's sixth clean sheet of the season which ranks tied for first in the nation. Indian Hills will put their perfect record to the ultimate test next Saturday afternoon as IHCC hosts fourth-ranked Iowa Western in an ICCAC showdown of two national tournament qualifiers at Schafer Stadium starting at 1 p.m.