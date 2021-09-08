BETTENDORF – The Indian Hills women's soccer team improved to 7-0 on the season, christening their new No. 13 national ranking on Tuesday with a 7-0 road win at Scott Community College in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play.
The Warriors, who jumped two spots in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Women's Soccer poll on Tuesday, have now recorded three consecutive shutouts, outscoring their opponents 22-0 along the way. The Warriors have now scored 60 goals on the year to just two against.
"Defensively we had another good performance limiting Scott's chances," stated IHCC head coach Anthony Longo. "We had a good game in the midfield and along the backline. It was a good performance overall for us."
While the Warriors have used a bevy of scorers throughout the year to help claim the title as the top scoring team in the nation, the team relied on its top performers on Tuesday. Ikumi Okumura tallied the first three goals of the match, all coming within a five minute span midway through the first half. Bailey Wiemann provided assists on the first two Okumura goals followed by a helper from Mifumi Sasanuma.
Georgie Lewis found Risa Ogasawara for a score just before the halftime whistle to give Indian Hills a 4-0 lead at the break.
Wiemann extended her nation-leading point total with back-to-back goals in the 54th and 58th minutes of the second half to put the game out of reach. Sasanuma recorded her second assist of the night on the final score, a goal from Rachel Kaut.
Trisha Westphal, this week's Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) DI Women's Soccer Goalie of the Week, improved to 7-0 on the year with her fourth shutout.
Okumura has now scored in sixth consecutive games to take the lead as the nation's top goal scorer with 10 on the season. Wiemann leads the country with 27 points and nine assists on the year.
Next up for the Warriors is a home match with Northeast Community College on Sunday at 5 p.m.
"We're looking forward to Sunday's matchup against Northeast," Longo added. "They are a top team and the games in the past couple seasons have been spectacular matchups. This will be the first true test we have had this season. Lots of work to be done in practice the rest of the week."