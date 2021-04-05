MASON CITY – The Indian Hills women's soccer team battled not only a tough regional opponent on Sunday, but Mother Nature as well.
Despite extremely windy, blustery conditions, the 17th-ranked Warriors battled their way to a 4-0 win at NIACC on Easter Sunday. Bailey Wiemann scored a goal, her second of the season, and racked up two assists in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win.
"That was a struggle," Indian Hills head women's soccer coach Anthony Longo said. "We had to really grind it out for a full 90 minutes. The winds were just massive and the way they were blowing made it less than ideal conditions to play in. Credit NIACC, who came out energized and made life difficult."
With the wind at their backs in the first half, the Warriors were able to find the back of the net a pair of times against NIACC (0-1). Even with a 2-0 lead going into intermission, Longo felt the advantage should have been greater.
"The first half was a pretty frustrating performance," Longo said. "The wind gave us a great advantage, but we were unable to capitalize as much as I would have liked so that we could have put the game away early."
Nineteen minutes into the match, sophomore K.J. Schmidt picked up her second goal of the season off an assist from Wiemann to put the Warriors up 1-0. With just 1:28 remaining before intermission, Wiemann would collect her second goal of the year off a corner kick from Risa Ogasawara to make it 2-0 heading into halftime.
The wind was not in the Warriors' favor in the second half. Despite the disadvantage, Longo liked what he saw from his team.
"The second half was a little more of what I wanted to see," Longo said. "That being said, we couldn't quite put the game out of reach until nearly the final minutes."
Ogasawara took an assist from Schmidt with 5:13 left in regulation and found the back of the net to hand the Warriors a commanding 3-0 advantage with the clock winding down. Makayla Reed put an exclamation point on IHCC's second shutout win, scoring her first career goal for the Warriors with less than two minutes left.
"It was great to see multiple forwards get on the scoresheet again," Longo said. "This forward group has done a great job putting the ball in the net, and it seems like each player steps up at different times. We are a dangerous team offensively."
Indian Hills (2-0, 1-0 ICCAC) will host Scott Community College on Wednesday. The match will follow the men's match between the schools and is scheduled to begin at approximately 3 p.m.
"At the end of the day, we went on the road and got the job done," Longo concluded. "The end result is what is most important. A win is a win and we move on to the next one on Wednesday."