OTTUMWA — Dare Kroeten, who scored the only two goals the 17th-ranked Indian Hills women's soccer team would need to pick up a pair of wins over the weekend in Tennesee.
Kroeten's sixth career goal, and second of the season, came after fellow sophomore Abbie Bailey collected a loose ball in the box and found Kroeten for the finishing touch in the 75th minute of a 1-0 win over 20th-ranked Motlow State on Sunday. Freshman keeper Sara Cogoil stopped a season-best five shots in net to blank the Bucks in a complete game shutout for the Warriors, moving to 3-0 on the year.
As a team, the Warriors posted 10 shots, including five on target throughout Sunday's match. The Warriors also earned a pair of corner kicks in the win.
Kroeten's goal just two minutes into the match proved to be the only goal the 17th-ranked Indian Hills women's soccer team would need to knock off Wabash Valley on Saturday. Shay Polson found Kroeten for the early goal which allowed the Warriors to bounce back after suffering a stunning double-overtime loss to Illinois Central at the IHCC Classic one week earlier.
"Deserving performance from the girls on a blistering hot afternoon in Tennessee," stated IHCC head women's soccer coach Ulysus Torres. "The team worked hard throughout the match."
Cogoli and Teagan Hall split time in net for the Warriors on Saturday. Cogoli blanked the Warriors in the opening 45 minutes of action while Hall made a save in the second half to keep Wabash Valley off the scoreboard and preserve the shutout.
In total, the Warriors fired 14 shots on Saturday, including six from Kroeten. The Warriors put four of those shots on net and earned four corner kicks on the afternoon.
Indian Hills has now blanked three of its four opponents to open up the season. The 17th-ranked Warriors (3-1) will host Southeastern on Wednesday at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.