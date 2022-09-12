NORFOLK, NE — The Indian Hills women's soccer team suffered a 2-0 defeat to Northeast Community College on Saturday afternoon.
The loss snapped a five-match winning streak for the Warriors who fell for the first time on the road this season. Freshman Shay Polson fired a pair of shots on net for the Warriors.
Freshman Sara Cogoli stopped three shots in net for Indian Hills but suffered her first-career loss to fall to 5-1 this season.
Next up for Indian Hills (6-2) is a trip to North Iowa Area Community College on Wednesday afternoon. Kick-off in Mason City is set for approximately 3:30 p.m.
