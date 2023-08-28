Women's soccer: Second-half barrage lifts IHCC to first win

HILLSBORO, MO – Freshman Rose Blampain tallied two goals to help the Indian Hills women's soccer team overcome an early deficit en route to a 4-1 victory at Jefferson College (MO) on Sunday. The Warriors improved to 1-1-2 on the year, bouncing back after suffering a 2-0 loss at Johnson County on Friday.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime on Sunday, Blampain connected on her first collegiate goal in the 48th minute to tie the game. Blampain struck again 12 minutes later for the go-ahead goal before Milena Leon and Rocío Criado added two insurance goals five minutes apart as the Warriors picked up their first win of the year.
"We had a slow start (Sunday). Mentally, we had to battle through some things," IHCC head coach Jon Hussak said. "The team responded well to start the second half. They came out with a better mentality and a drive to play.
"The amount of pressure and time we had on the ball, it was only a matter of time before we found the back of the net. It's really important we build off of these goals and have momentum going into our next match."
Freshman María Melendez stopped five shots in the win for the keeper's first collegiate victory at Indian Hills. As a team, the Warriors tallied 19 shots, including 13 on goal. Indian Hills also added five corner kicks on Sunday.
Blampain's first goal to open the second half came on an assist from Criado and Maika Nchana. Sage Prince assisted Blampain's second goal while Leon's strike came unassisted. Nchana added a second assist on the Warriors' final goal to Criado.
The Warriors return home to take on Western Iowa Tech Community College on Wednesday starting at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.