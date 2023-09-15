OTTUMWA — Landry McCoid wasted little time setting the tone for Thursday's Iowa Community College Athletic Conference women's soccer contest.
The forward from Ankeny fired two shots on goal in the first four minutes for 15th-ranked (NJCAA DII) Iowa Central. The aggressive start would begin a dominant day for the visiting Tritons in a 3-0 victory at Indian Hills, earning the team's most impressive win of the season.
"We were all connecting. Our passes were connecting. We were first to the ball and we worked together as a team," McCoid said. "We had to be aggressive right off the bat. It was definitely a game we've been excited to play. We wanted to win this one. It was a big one for us."
Iowa Central came in using the motivation of reversing their recent history against the Warriors. Thursday's win by the Tritons snapped a nine-match losing streak in the series against Indian Hills, earning the first victory in the rivalry since 2018.
"We've had a few losses to (Indian Hills) in recent years," McCoid said. "We came into this season wanting to change that."
While Iowa Central (6-2) came out highly motivated, Indian Hills (4-3-2) struggled for the second straight match the intensity of their opponent. The Warriors lost on Sunday to No. 13 (NJCAA DI) Western Wyoming, 2-0, in a match the visiting Mustangs dominated on both ends taking 22 shots while allowing just four on Sunday morning less than 24 hours after a 4-1 win by IHCC over Iowa Lakes.
"We talked about being passive after that Western Wyoming match. I think the trend actually got worse in this match," Indian Hills head women's soccer coach Jon Hussak said. "In the first three minutes of the game, (McCoid) won four tackles in a row against four of our defenders. It wasn't a matter of outmuscling one attacking midfielder. It was four of our defensive players, three of our centerbacks, that she went through. That was the story of the game. It was written right there.
"I think our players were in shock. They just let (McCoid) dictate things at the back."
Indian Hills was able to avoid giving up a goal on the early attacks by McCoid, who was stopped by IHCC sophomore goal keeper Sara Cogoli twice on the first two shots including a strike that deflected off the post after being tipped by Cogoli. The Warriors were able to get a shot of their own at the net midway through the second half as Maika Nchana fired IHCC's first shot right at the goal ultimately being stopped by Iowa Central goalie Holly Cowan.
McCoid, however, was able to put Iowa Central on top taking the ball away inside midfield and driving in to bury the first goal of the match with just under seven minutes left in the first half. Just 46 seconds later, McCoid found Madison Severn for Iowa Central's second goal lifting the Tritons to a 2-0 halftime lead.
"We were definitely more confident going into the second half," McCoid said. "We were just ready to play."
Indian Hills again struggled to match the attack of their opponents on their home field. Iowa Central finished the match with a 14-6 edge in total shots against the Warriors including a 10-2 advantage for the Tritons in shots on goal.
"We couldn't really recover until late in the match when we started to manage things a little bit better and our players started to wake up a little bit," Hussak said. "That's too little, too late at that point."
McCoid finished off her three-point day finding Emma Wright in the 53rd minute. Indian Hills will have six days to try and prepare for their next match, a regional showdown with top-ranked defending NJCAA Division I national champion Iowa Western on Wednesday in Ottumwa starting at 3 p.m.
"Right now, the way we've been playing, we'd be lucky to be down only 3-0 at halftime against a team like Iowa Western," Hussak said. "Iowa Central executed better. That comes down to the drive of our players. We tried to instill in our players that, for some teams, this is their World Cup. They want to leave here with a result and they want to leave it all out on the field against us. We have to be ready for those battles. If not, there are teams that are going to come out here flying at you and the next thing you know, you're down 3-0.
"This will be a key week for us to see how we respond. This next match could define the rest of our season. We can show Iowa Western what we want to do and how we want to play. We can show up ready to make it a battle or we can show up and let Iowa Western do what they want. We've got players with plenty of skills to make it happen. It's the want that we question now."
