SPRINGFIELD, ILL — After scoring twice in the final 20 minutes to earn an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference road win on Saturday, the Indian Hills women's soccer team rolled in the first non-conference test of the season to remain unbeaten.
Six different players scored on Monday for the Warriors in a 6-0 win at Lincoln Land. Three of those players scored goals on Saturday at Iowa Central, lifting the Warriors to a 3-1 regional win over the Tritons at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex.
Risa Ogasawara scored, heading in a corner kick from Rachel Kaut with 12 minutes left in the first half countering a penalty kick by Elicia Mulvaney, tying the match at 1-1. Ogasawara found K.J. Schmidt on a free kick with 11 minutes left for an insurance goal after Yui Okamoto's goal with 15:15 left put Indian Hills ahead for good.
Ogasawara got the scoring started again on Monday, finding the back of the net on an assist by Bailey Weimann less than five minutes into the contest against Lincoln Land. Okamoto scored IHCC's second goal for the second straight match, finding a goal off an assist from Ashlyn Haas before Avery Woldruff scored on an assist by Kylee Brown with 8:33 left in the half, giving the Warriors a 3-0 lead over the Loggers.
Wiemann found Haas for IHCC's fourth goal on Monday before scoring her first goal of the match, putting the Warriors up 5-0 off an assist from Okamoto. Schmidt finished the scoring for Indian Hills for the second straight match as Okamoto recorded her second straight assist with 23 minutes left.
Indian Hills (7-0-1, 6-0-1 ICCAC) heads to Iowa Western on Thursday.