OTTUMWA — It's been quite a week in the life of Anthony Longo.
Just two days removed from being a father for the second time, Longo earned a significant coaching milestone on Wednesday. Yui Okamoto became the first player this season to score a goal against fourth-ranked Iowa Western, setting the tone for a special day for the 15th-ranked Indian Hills women's soccer team as an own goal early in the second half proved to be the decisive score in IHCC's 2-1 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win over the previously-unbeaten and unscored-upon Reivers.
The win is the first for the Indian Hills women's soccer program, which has failed to yield a victory over the Reivers since becoming a program 15 years ago. Among the losses to Iowa Western includes three regional championship matches including a one-goal loss in 2019, a double-overtime loss in 2016 and a loss in a penalty-kick shootout in 2017 all ending seasons coached by Longo.
"They've been the top dog. They've been good forever," Longo said regarding Iowa Western. "Without a doubt, this is a humongous win for us. The girls understand now. Iowa Western is a top program, but they're still just a soccer team. Our girls know now they're every bit as good and there's nothing to be afraid of."
Elani Mears stood up to the constant pressure of the Reivers, making 13 saves including one final catch on a long desperation shot as time expired before running into the celebration on IHCC's defensive half of the field. Mears made six saves in the first half as Iowa Western recorded eight of the first 11 shots in the match, but couldn't find that key opening goal.
"They're one to put away any opportunity they get," Mears said. "I'm really happy with the defense. Our girls came out with 100-percent energy and really showed up for us, which I really appreciate."
Indian Hills (9-1-1, 8-1-1 ICCAC) was able to finally bring Iowa Western's season-long streak of consecutive scoreless minutes to an end at 743. Avery Woldruff picked off a pass on Iowa Western's defensive half and sent a beautiful pass to Okamoto, leading to a quality run and quality finish firing the ball past Iowa Western goalie Judit Goliveras with 21:06 left in the first half, giving IHCC a 1-0 lead.
"Good teams take advantage of mistakes, but I don't know if it was as much a mistake as a great read by Avery to get possession of the ball," Longo said. "We really worked on zone coverage and winning the ball where you can.
"Avery made a great pass, exactly what we practice, got out wide with the ball and found Yui. Yui did her job as a forward. Great forwards put away chances."
Iowa Western (9-0, 9-0 ICCAC) seemed poised to the rare halftime lead for IHCC in the series between the teams into a brief moment to celebrate for Warrior fans, erasing the lead just 30 seconds into the second half when Paula Boza beat Mears off a pass from Anna Hall to tie the match at 1-1.
The Reivers kept the pressure on, sending the next four shots towards the net including a pair of corner kicks that Mears had to deflect away. After withstanding Iowa Western's bid to take the lead over the next four minutes, Indian Hills finally got the ball down the field and drew a corner kick in the 51st minute.
Risa Ogasawara lofted the ball from the corner to the net. Bailey Wiemann and Woldruff both looked to head the ball into the net, resulting in a pair of Iowa Western defenders trying the head the ball out. Instead, the ball went the wrong way for the Reivers (8-1, 8-1 ICCAC) on the defensive header, going into the net to put IHCC on top for good.
"It was huge for us. Now it's not tied. Now, we're playing with the lead," Longo said. "This is a very good group when they're playing with the lead. They're confident and everything is a little more settled.
"It was a great effort play just to get that corner. Risa sent in a spectacular ball, but we'll take lucky instead of good sometimes. You saw just how much this group is willing to fight for each other. We give up a cheap goal early in the second half, we're back on our heels, but the girls took a deep breath and fought back."
Mears made sure the lead stood up, recording seven more saves in the second half. Besides stopping sharp corner kicks, Mears had a spectacular stop right in front of her net with 12 minutes left getting some help from her defense as she and Iowa Western freshman forward Roser Badia found themselves briefly alone with the ball between them right in front of the net.
"That's definitely a scary situation as a goalie, but that's what we practice for. We practice for those exact situations," Mears said. "That's when you've really got to show who you are and what you've got."
Indian Hills wraps up the regular season Friday afternoon at home against Iowa Central. The Warriors need a win, and a loss by Iowa Western against Iowa Lakes on Saturday, to win the regular-season ICCAC title and home field advantage for the first time throughout the upcoming regional tournament.
"This is a very special moment going down in history for the entire program," Mears said. "This is very monumental for us. Going forward, I think that's going to give us even more energy."
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Indian Hills 2, Iowa Western 1
IWCC 0 1 — 1
IHCC 1 1 — 2
Scoring Summary
Indian Hills — Yui Okamoto goal (Avery Woldruff assist), 23:54.
Iowa Western — Paula Boza goal (Anna Hall assist), 45:30.
Indian Hills — Own goal, 50:46.
Iowa Western: Total Shots — 20 (Anna Hall 4, Mayu Inokawa 3, Kamimura 3, Yoshiki Kitadai 3, Ella Pelletier 3, Laura Linares 2, Paula Boza, Ashley Medina). Total Saves — 5 (Judit Goliveras 5). Total Fouls — 6. Yellow cards — Kitadai.
Indian Hills: Total Shots — 14 (Bailey Wiemann 4, Okamoto 3, Makayla Reed 2, Woldruff 2, Madison K. Meyer, Chiaki Ota, Hope Ward). Total Saves — 13 (Elani Mears 13). Total Fouls — 7. Yellow cards — Anthony Longon, K.J. Schmidt.