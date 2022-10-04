OTTUMWA — Four different individuals scored on Tuesday to lead the Indian Hills women's soccer team to a 4-1 road victory at Wabash Valley College. The win moves the Warriors to 10-4 overall on the year, the team's seventh consecutive double-digit win season.
Indian Hills previously beat Wabash Valley 1-0 on Aug. 27. With the win on Tuesday, the Warriors are now 5-2 overall in true road games this year.
Sophomore Abbie Bailey put the Warriors on the board in the third minute with a penalty kick. The goal was Bailey's fifth goal of the season, good enough for third on the team.
Just over 15 minutes later, Centerville graduate Mickey Stephens doubled the lead with her team-leading ninth score of the season for IHCC. Nagi Higashi was credited with the assist on the play.
Stephens added an assist 27 minutes into the second half, setting up Ikumi Okumura's first goal of the year for the team's third score of the afternoon. Sophomore Mifumi Sasanuma capped the scoring in the final minute on an assist from Milena Leon.
Freshman Sara Cogoli earned the win in net for the Warriors with three saves in 80 minutes of play. Indian Hills used a pair of second-half goals to run away from Iowa Central on Saturday for a 3-0 win in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play, using goals from Okumura, Sasanuma and Kenya Lee to put away the Tritons for the second time this season.
Freshman Teagan Hall picked up the win in net for the Warriors, stopping five shots, including four in the second half alone. Hall improves to 3-2 overall on the year.
Okumura put the Warriors on the board just two minutes into the contest on an assist from Dare Kroeten. Hall and the Warrior defense kept the Tritons off the board in the first half to allow Indian Hills to take a 1-0 halftime advantage.
Sasanuma converted her fifth goal of the season just five minutes into the second half on an assist from Lee. Indian Hills put the game out of reach in the 81st minute as Lee scored her second goal of the season on an assist from Rebekah Gutierrez.
Indian Hills is back in action on Thursday. The Warriors will host Lewis & Clark at approximately 3:30 p.m.
