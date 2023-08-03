OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills women's track and field as well as the women's cross-country programs were well represented at the four-year level this past year as Warrior alums continued their academic and athletic careers at both the NCAA and NAIA levels.
Take a look at how the former Indian Hills standouts fared on the track and course this past season.
Morgan Lawson – Grand View University
Lawson used her time at Indian Hills to launch a record-breaking career at Grand View. The standout distance runner captured 10 Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) championships over the past two seasons between the indoor, outdoor, and cross country seasons. The 2023 Grand View Champions of Character award recipient, Lawson won back-to-back HAAC Cross Country titles and most recently captured the 5,000 and 10,000-meter outdoor titles at the conference championships. Lawson also recorded three top-10 performances at the NAIA National Championships over the last two seasons.
Monse Guerrero-Chapula – University of Saint Mary
Guerrero-Chapula left the Warriors as one of the top distance athletes in school history with four track & field school records. At Saint Mary, Guerrero-Chapula produced a strong showing at the 2023 KCAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships, placing sixth overall in the 5,000 meters and fourth overall in the 10,000 meters.
Kahliyah Anderson – Alabama State University
Anderson left Indian Hills as a three-time school record holder and seven-time All-American before carrying that success to Alabama State. Anderson posted three top-10 finishes at the 2023 SWAC Indoor Track & Field Championships, including a third-place finish in the 4x400m relay. Anderson helped lead seven relay squads to top-five finishes on the year.
Temira Goods – Western Illinois University
Goods was a five-time relay All-American at Indian Hills before competing for the Leathernecks during the outdoor season in 2023. Goods competed in a number of events, including the 100 and 200-meter events at the Summit League Outdoor Championships. Goods was also a part of the third-place 4x100 relay team at the Kip Janvrin Open
Destiny Lottie - Tusculum University
A 2021 All-American at Indian Hills, Lottie wrapped up her second season at Tusculum this year with a strong showing for the Pioneers. Lottie ranks 10th all-time in school history in the 400 meters, set during the 2022 SAC Championships. Lottie also is a part of two top-10 school marks in the indoor 4x400-meter relay team.
Kayla McCray – University of Louisiana at Lafayette
The Indian Hills school record holder in the 60-meter dash, McCray was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Second-Team in her first indoor season with the Ragin' Cajuns. McCray helped guide the 4x400 relay squad to a second-place finish at the 2023 Sun Belt Indoor Track & Field Championships. McCray also captured the 60-meter dash title with a time of 7.55 seconds at the Samford Bulldog Invite in February.
Isabelle Mellin – Saint Elizabeth University
After helping the Indian Hills Cross Country team to its best team finish at the national meet in school history in 2021, Mellin became a three-sport athlete at Saint Elizabeth, competing for the cross country, volleyball and competitive cheer teams. Mellin placed 23rd overall at the ECAC Cross Country Championships and took part in six meets while also competing on the volleyball team during the fall season, serving as a defensive specialist. Mellin is also a member of the newly formed Saint Elizabeth STUNT team.
Aliyah Simmons – Iowa State University
The first women's national champion in program history at Indian Hills, Simmons did not compete for the Cyclones this year. Simmons was named to the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll for her work in the classroom.
Siby Yao – Appalachian State University
A two-time All-American and six-time national qualifier, Yao competed in a number of sprint and jumps events at Appalachian State this past season. Yao placed seventh overall in the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships in the long jump. Yao claimed four first-place finishes in the long jump this year and ranks sixth in school history in the event.
