AMES — The Indian Hills women's track and field team sent a number of competitors to the Iowa State Holiday Invitational in Ames for the team's second competition of the year.
Sophomore Haleigh Hadley came home with a school-record mark in the women's high jump, clearing a height of 1.7-meters for the first time in her career. Hadley cleared her first three jumps on her first attempt. The returning All-American failed the first two attempts at 1.7, but hit the new personal best mark on her third attempt to break her own school record.
Freshman Jahzara Hart, this week's United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) and Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Athlete of the Week, brought home her first collegiate victory in the women's 60-meter dash. One week removed from nearly breaking a school record in the event, Hart cruised to a 7.62-second time to win by 0.24. Hart posted a 7.59-second mark in the preliminary round.
As a team, the Warriors took five of the top six spots in the event. Zakiya Porter placed third with a time of 7.9 seconds, followed by Shanice Cox with a personal best to finish in fourth place and Zaniya King in fifth place. Zyaire Robinson hit a new personal best to place sixth overall.
Hart continued an impressive showing in Ames with the second-fastest time in school history in the women's 200-meter dash. Hart checked in at 24.78 seconds to place third overall and hit a national qualifying mark.
Former Warrior Aliyah Simmons, the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor 800-meter National Champion, competed unattached on Saturday, finished second overall in the 1,000-meter run.
The Warriors are back in action at the Hawkeye Invitational on Jan. 14 in Iowa City.
