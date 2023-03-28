EMPORIA, KS — The Indian Hills women's track and field squad opened up the outdoor season at the Emporia Relays with an 11th-place finish in the 21-team field.
The Warriors saw four marks break into the top-five in school history, including sophomore Haleigh Hadley's school record in the high jump. Hadley broke her own school record to set a new standard at 1.69 meters to place first overall in the event.
Hadley cleared 1.69 on her second attempt to score 10 team points for the Warriors. The three-time All-American currently ranks first in the nation with the performance.
Adalin Robinson, an All-Region selection in the indoor season after setting the second-best all-time mark in the 400-meter for the Warriors, ran the second-fastest outdoor 400-meter mark in school history with a time of 56.18 seconds to place third overall for the Warriors. Robinson's mark qualifies the freshman for the outdoor national championships.
Competing in her first collegiate event for the Warriors, Briana Green posted a mark of 5.38 meters in the long jump to place sixth overall. The distance is the fourth-best outdoor mark in school history for the Warriors.
Zaniya King placed fourth overall in the women's 200-meter dash with a time of 24.35 seconds, the fifth-fastest mark in school history. King was followed by Robinson's fifth-place showing with a time of 24.97.
Zakiya Porter, Mya Hippolyte and King produced strong showings in the women's 100-meter dash, finishing 10th, 11th, and 12th, respectively.
Next up for the Warrior women is a return trip to Kansas to compete in the Friends University Invitational in Wichita starting on Friday.
