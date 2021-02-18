PITTSBURG, KS – The 11th-rated Indian Hills women’s indoor track and field squad took part in the Iowa Central Triton Kansas Challenge over the weekend on the campus of Pittsburg State in Pittsburg, Kansas and brought home a healthy amount of hardware in addition to setting three school records.
Freshman standout Kahliyah Anderson shattered the IHCC standard by more than two-tenths of a second in the 200 meter event, which now gives the Texarkana, Texas product both the 200 and 400-meter records at Indian Hills. Anderson’s mark of 25.11 in the 200 took home first place.
“Before the season, Kahliyah had never ran an open 400,” noted head coach Brent Ewing. “She’s running at a level that is going to catch the interest of several big four-year programs. The exciting thing is that she’s just a freshman.”
It was also a banner day for Warrior jumps as the duo of Siby Yao and Ciara Corley impressed in the pit.
Yao set the school record in the long jump with a leap of 5.40 meters, which earned her second place at the event. Her jump put her 16th nationally in the long jump, but left her just one centimeter short of the national meet qualifying standard. Yao did qualify for nationals in the triple jump, netting third place with 11.11-meter effort, but was outdone by Corley who leapt 11.15 meters which set the school record and earned her second place at the Challenge. Corley now sits in 10th place nationally while Yao is right behind in 11th.
“Coach Emmanuel Dixon has done a great job developing some of the best jumpers in the nation,” Ewing added.
In addition to the jumps, Ewing glowed about the overall progress the Warrior women have had in the sprints.
“Last year we had one girl under 26 seconds in the 200 meter. This year we have six… four that are freshmen,” said Ewing. “In addition, we had one girl that could break 60 seconds in the 400 last year… now we have four. This is a really impressive group of women.”
IHCC will compete in this Saturday's Region XI Indoor Championships hosted by Central Missouri State University in Warrenburg, Missouri.
IHCC WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD RESULTS:
TRITON KANSAS CHALLENGE
Siby Yao: long jump- 5.40m (school record, second overall, .01m from qualifying for nationals, 16th in the nation) triple jump: 11.11m (qualified for nationals, third overall, 11th in nation)
Ciara Corley: triple jump- 11.15m (school record, qualified for nationals, second overall, 10th in NJCAA)
Kylar Brown: 400m- 58.72 (first place overall), 200m- 25.84 (5th overall)
Kahliyah Anderson: 200m- 25.11 (first overall, school record)
Temira Goods: 400m- 59.85 (4th overall), 200m- 25.76 (3rd overall)
Melanie Hall: 400m- 59.88 (5th overall), 60m- 7.91 (8th overall)
Janyla Hoskins: 60m- 7.79 (4th overall, second fastest in IHCC history, .01 from qualifying for nationals) 200m- 25.98 (7th overall)
Dasauna Combs: 200m- 25.82 (4th overall)
Aimaya Drummond: 200m- 25.91 (6th overall)
Lauren Upmeyer: 11.70m (4th overall)